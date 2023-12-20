IWC x Warner Bros Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom limited edition Aquatimer watch: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

In a striking blend of horological craftsmanship and cinematic allure, the IWC x Warner Bros Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom limited edition Aquatimer watch marks a unique collaboration between IWC, the esteemed Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, and Warner Bros. Pictures.

This partnership heralds the arrival of an exclusive watch collection, marrying the precision of IWC with the fantasy world of the eagerly anticipated film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The collection features two Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month models, each limited to 25 pieces. These timepieces are not mere accessories but are an homage to the film’s narrative, reflecting the distinct personalities of the film's characters, Black Manta and Dr. Stephen Shin. The watches capture the essence of these characters through their design and functionality, offering a tangible piece of the movie's magic.

These limited-edition watches are set for release today, December 19, on IWC’s official website, aligning closely with the film’s premiere on December 22. Fans and collectors can acquire these exquisite timepieces from selected IWC boutiques. The watches also come with an extended 6-year warranty under the My IWC care program, adding further value to this covetable collection.

IWC x Warner Bros Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom limited edition Aquatimer watch (Image via IWC)

The two versions of the Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month are masterpieces of design, characterized by black dials and hands illuminated by red or blue Super-LumiNova.

This innovative ceramic compound, infused with luminous pigments, not only enhances visibility in low-light conditions but also echoes the vibrant glow of the prop watches in the film. The striking color schemes effectively embody the contrasting energies of the film’s characters.

With their imposing 49-millimeter cases, these watches are among the largest ever crafted by IWC. The use of Ceratanium for the cases is a testament to IWC’s commitment to innovation. This material combines titanium's lightness with ceramic's scratch resistance, offering durability and a distinct aesthetic appeal.

Unparalleled Functionality: Beyond Time-Keeping

IWC x Warner Bros Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom limited edition Aquatimer watch (Image via IWC)

IWC’s perfection in watchmaking is evident in the functionality of these watches. They feature a perpetual calendar with digital displays for the date and month, ensuring ease of reading.

The mechanism intelligently adjusts for different month lengths and leap years, powered by the IWC-manufactured 89802 caliber. Incorporating a chronograph function and a 68-hour power reserve further enhances their utility.

For diving enthusiasts, the Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month introduces the SafeDive system. This feature is crucial for underwater expeditions, as it employs an external/internal rotating bezel system that prevents accidental adjustments during dives.

A Fusion of Horology and Storytelling

IWC x Warner Bros Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom limited edition Aquatimer watch (Image via IWC)

The collaboration between IWC and the Aquaman sequel is more than a mere partnership; it represents a fusion of the art of watchmaking with the art of storytelling. These timepieces are not just functional devices but narrators of a story, bridging the gap between precision engineering and the imaginative world of cinema.

Legacy of IWC and Warner Bros

IWC x Warner Bros Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom limited edition Aquatimer watch (Image via IWC)

IWC's history, spanning over a century, is marked by its dedication to excellence in watchmaking. The collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom continues this legacy, bringing together two masters of their respective crafts. The choice of Aquaman for this collaboration is no coincidence; it reflects a shared passion for adventure, innovation, and storytelling.

The IWC x Warner Bros Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom limited edition Aquatimer watch is more than a timepiece; it’s a collector's item and a symbol of the fusion between horological artistry and cinematic storytelling.

Available exclusively at selected IWC boutiques and on the official IWC website, these watches are a must-have for fans of the Aquaman franchise and watch enthusiasts alike.

With their limited availability, exceptional design, and advanced functionality, these watches are heirlooms of cinematic history. Fans would not want to miss the opportunity to own a piece of this extraordinary collaboration.