NEEDLES x BEAMS BOY x Timex Classic Digital Watch: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The NEEDLES x BEAMS BOY x Timex Classic Digital Watch is a one-of-a-kind association in the watch business. This collaboration brings together the distinct aesthetics of Timex and NEEDLES in celebration of BEAMS BOY's 25th anniversary.

The new black design from the partnership is more streamlined and clear than the previous purple model. It's a modern interpretation of the traditional digital watch that combines design and utility. The watch has a three-link bracelet in the same color that has a tie-dye look on it, giving the design something extra.

At a price of $121, this magnificent piece may be pre-ordered on the BEAMS website and at BEAMS BOY stores. On January 26, the NEEDLES x BEAMS BOY x Timex Classic Digital Watch will go on sale.

The company is renowned for its inventiveness, longevity and flair. Timex's superior timekeeping experience is evident in the NEEDLES x BEAMS BOY x Timex Classic Digital Watch, which is a dependable and stylish piece of jewelry.

NEEDLES x BEAMS BOY x Timex Classic Digital Watch (image via Timex)

The digital display of the NEEDLES x BEAMS BOY x Timex Classic Digital Watch features the brand-name butterfly motif of NEEDLES. This function gives the watch a unique personality that makes it stand out from other watches.

Additionally, Timex's exclusive Indiglo technology is integrated into the display, guaranteeing visibility and clarity throughout a range of lighting circumstances.

Superior capabilities

Apart form its fashionable look, the watch has useful features. Even in low light, the time is apparent because of the Indiglo backlight technology. Because of its form-function harmony, the NEEDLES x BEAMS BOY x Timex Classic Digital Watch is more than just a stylish accessory — it's a useful tool for daily life.

The etched decorations on the case back of this watch draw attention to its excellent craftsmanship. The watch's primary specifications are shown around the words "NEEDLES for BEAMS BOY."

This meticulous attention to detail demonstrates the high caliber and thought that went into the creation of the watch.

Specialized containerization

The watch is delivered in a theme-appropriate embossed lidded container with the NEEDLES butterfly design.

This packaging enhances the overall experience by adding an additional touch of exclusivity and charm in addition to protecting the watch.

NEEDLES: A style legacy

Because of its imaginative and outstanding designs, NEEDLES has made a name for itself in the fashion business. The company is well known for its distinct aesthetic, which strikes a mix between modern design and centuries-old workmanship.

BEAMS BOY: A fashion Icon

BEAMS BOY, which is commemorating 25 years in operation, has always pushed the boundaries of fashion. Aficionados of exquisite fashion have come to love the brand for its attention to quality and detail.

A prime example of the effectiveness of teamwork is the Timex Classic Digital Watch by NEEDLES and BEAMS BOY. It combines Timex's superior timekeeping with the unique styling of NEEDLES and BEAMS BOY.

This watch, which will retail for $121 and will be available on January 26, is essential for people who appreciate fashion, usefulness and history in their watches. Put in your preorder now to join the exclusive fashion statement.