G-SHOCK Hidden Glow watch collection: Everything we know so far

The G-SHOCK Hidden Glow watch line is a major improvement over the GA-2100 model. Three new models are included in this collection that are distinguished by their glow-in-the-dark features. These timepieces are made for people who value both flair and utility.

The distinctive look is the main focus of the G-SHOCK Hidden Glow watch line. Phosphorescent materials are combined with a matte gray bezel and band. This design decision guarantees visibility in low-light conditions. Additionally, the timepieces are eco-friendly. They maintain durability while utilizing eco-friendly materials.

These new models were released with a focus on accessibility and affordability. They hit the market on a specific date, appealing to a broad audience. The pricing, $110, has been carefully considered to ensure the watches are an attractive option for everyone. This collection features watches with illumination for visibility in low-light conditions, adding a unique aesthetic element.

G-SHOCK Hidden Glow watch collection presents three new models

DW-6900HD-8

One notable feature of the DW-6900HD-8 model is its digital interface. This mid-sized watch is stylish and functional at the same time.

While the shock-resistant frame provides longevity, the phosphorescent materials guarantee visibility. It can withstand up to 20 bars of water, making it suitable for nearly any setting. A Super Illuminator LED is another element of the watch that improves visibility in all circumstances.

GA-700HD-8A

The GA-700HD-8A model is a mix of analog and digital. It boasts a robust, textured case measuring 53.4mm wide. This watch is notable for its geometric cutouts and features, such as a 1/100-second stopwatch. It also has a countdown timer and five daily alarms. The Super Illuminator LED and 20 bar water resistance make it practical and stylish.

GA-2100HD-8A

The GA-2100HD-8A model is known for its retro octagonal case design. At 45.4mm wide, it offers a unique look. This model combines the brand's shock-resistant technology with a modern design. It includes a Super Illuminator LED for enhanced visibility. Like the others, it's water-resistant up to 20 bars. This model is perfect for those who value both form and function.

The distinctive appeal of the collection

There is more to the G-SHOCK Hidden Glow watch series than just timepieces. It is an example of how design, technology, and sustainability are combined. G-SHOCK has demonstrated its environmental commitment through the usage of bio-based resin components.

G-SHOCK Hidden Glow watch collection (Image via Instagram/@gshock_uk)

The collection's bright green pop look is appealing to fashion enthusiasts. It offers a fresh perspective on the robustness of G-SHOCK for both aficionados and novices.

The background of G-SHOCK

The idea behind G-SHOCK is to design a watch that will never break. The firm has released versions resistant to harsh environments over time. Their timepieces are long-lasting, water-resistant, and shock-resistant. The company has constantly developed by fusing fashion and technology.

G-SHOCK Hidden Glow watch collection (Image via Instagram/@gshock_uk)

A notable addition to the brand's inventory is the G-SHOCK Hidden Glow watch line. It combines the most innovative technology with the design philosophy of G-SHOCK.

The collection includes models such as the GA-700HD-8A, GA-2100HD-8A, and DW-6900HD-8, so there is something for everyone. The G-SHOCK Hidden Glow watch collection offers both fashion-forward and durable options for those seeking tough timepieces.