G-SHOCK Rangeman GPR-H1000 watch: Where to get, price, and more details explored

G-SHOCK Rangeman GPR - H100 is a new addition to Casio's G-shock series, which is popular for its durable design and shockproof facilities. One of the favored timepieces to adventure aficionados from the brand's G-shock series will come to the market with a fresh makeover.

Casio, originating in Japan, tried its hand at the timepiece for the first time in 1970, intending to bring watches that are more durable for harsh environments. Later in 1984, the engineers from the brand finally launched a new lineup that was more durable, unbreakable, and could survive in any environment.

The G-shock GPR H1000 will replace its old lineup B1000, bringing in some extra features. The new model from G Shock includes trekking features, hinting at another rugged timepiece.

The brand will launch it in two different colorways- yellow and black, which will cost $420. Casio, however, is not very transparent about the international launch date while the first drop will be in Japan on January 19.

G-Shock Rangeman GPR H1000 adds the trekking mode with a mud-free facility

G-Shock Rangeman GPR H1000 is an avant-garde from the Japanese brand Casio, offering an assortment of practical functions with the utmost sturdy design. Among watch collectors, the G-shock series is quite popular due to its functions and the upcoming iteration GPR H1000 is a crucial addition to it.

The outlook features two metal sides that work as the guards to the interior technical elements. At 9'0 o'clock place, the brand includes a phony button in addition to the control buttons, protecting all the fine equipment and sensors from the harsh environment.

The mud-protecting feature is added with a cylinder-shaped button, while its stainless material and anti-slip facility vouch for persistence. Furthermore, the watch encompasses the multi-functional button, designed especially, for harsh environments.

Casio mentioned the features of the watches which read:

A tough body that is shock-resistant, dust-proof, mud-proof, and waterproof to demonstrate its true value in harsh environments. A multi-function device that accurately and quickly reads weather changes, behavioral conditions, etc. All in order to face nature and challenge its limits. NEW RANGEMAN with new strength and functionality. Now is the time to head into an unknown field with an overflowing sense of adventure.

The brand further added:

Large metal parts guard the left and right sides of the case to protect precision devices such as modules, sensors, and GPS antennas from shocks such as drops and collisions. A forged button guard is placed on the 9 o'clock side where the main control buttons are located. The sensor cover on the 3 o'clock side is intricately shaped using MIM (metal injection molding), which is injection molding of powdered metal.

The notable feature of the watch is the fresh addition of trekking mode, enticing adventure aficionados. The wearer can measure the time pace, speed of climbing, heart rate, calorie counts, and so on.

With the advancement of technology, the watch is qualified enough to measure nine field activities- starting from trekking and walking to open pool swimming. The six sensor inclusion aids in reading heart rate, body movements, etc, while its LED emission tracks down the accurate body movements.

For the strap, the brand uses soft urethane that is comfortable on the hand, offering two colorways - yellow and black. Also, the usage of plastic is carefully made, infusing the biomass plastic.

The g-shock series offers an assortment of facilities for people who are involved in adventurous activities, fitness, etc and this particular series will augment the experience of the wearer with higher technology infusion.

Both colorways are slated to be launched on January 19 in Japan. The brand is yet to declare the global launch. Each piece costs $420.