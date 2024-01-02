11 most expensive Casio watches of all time

The Tokyo-based electronics company, Casio, founded by Toshio Kashio and Tadao Kashio in the late 40s', has evolved beyond Asia, becoming one of the leading electronics-producing companies in the world due to its quality cameras, calculators, computers, watches, and other electronic gadgets.

This globally renowned brand's venture into the creation of watches can be traced back to the early 1970s when it debuted with the iconic "Casiotron" digital timepiece, known to be the first of its kind.

In contemporary times, the brand has successfully become the hallmark for well-functional and stylish watches as a result of its ability to catch up with recent trends in the fashion scene. Below is a carefully curated list of the eleven most expensive Casio watches of all time.

Most expensive Casio watches ever released

1. The G-Shock "Mudmaster Military Green"

The G-Shock "Mudmaster Military Green" (Image via Casio)

This sleek timepiece from the G-Shock series features a greenish leather strap, coupled with a durable case dressed in a polished black hue that encapsulates the grey-toned dial, with accents of white and yellow adding a pop of color to the overall color scheme of the watch.

This timepiece is priced at $550 on the brand's website.

2. The G-Shock "Frogman" watch

The G-Shock "Frogman" watch (Image via Casio)

This chic watch comes in a predominantly black colorway with highlights of silver visible on the bezel and crown, while the yellow accents are embossed strategically on the case and dial.

This watch was also prioritized with an integrated chronographic display system, alongside other unique features like Bluetooth, LED light, radio, and others, showing the forward-thinking nature of the brand.

This performance-driven timepiece is priced at $600 on the brand's website.

3. The G-Shock "Frogman" GWF-AL000 solar watch

The G-Shock "Frogman" GWF-AL000 solar watch (Image via Casio)

Just like the "black and yellow" version of the frogman, this fashionable piece comes in a more bold and vibrant color scheme that features a popping red hue that envelopes the band, colorfully contrasting the black case and the silver-grey bezel, giving an on-trend and energetic vibe.

This visually appealing watch is priced at $700 on the brand's website.

4. The Bluetooth Carbon Core Guardwatch

The Bluetooth Carbon Core Guardwatch (Image via Casio)

This 4-year-old release has been acknowledged as one of the brand's most coveted watches. It features a color palette of black and gray hues, which allows for seamless pairing with a wide range of outfits.

Also, just as the name implies, this watch was incorporated with a Bluetooth feature, alongside other innovative features like solar charging, water resistance, and others.

The core guard watch is priced at $800 on the brand's website.

5. The G-Shock "Love The Sea And The Earth" watch

The G-Shock "love the sea and the earth" watch (Image via Casio)

This statement piece was created to commemorate the brand's 25 years of releasing top-notch watches. The eye-catching design features a whitish rubber strap, contrasted against the striking blue hue of the case, while the yellow and black hues complete the overall sophisticated color scheme.

This anniversary-inspired timepiece sold for $850 on the brand's website.

6. The Game-B5000TVB watch

The Game-B5000TVB watch (Image via Casio)

This watch unlike the G-Shock series, features a sleeker design that has caught the fancy of individuals looking for a watch that's pleasing to the eyes, with its color-block motif of brown and splashes of navy blue, black, grey, and orange hues.

This uniquely designed watch is priced at $1,500 on the brand's website.

7. The analog "Silver Dial"

The analog "Silver Dial" (Image via Casio)

The design of this piece is a nod to contemporary design but in a more refined and modern style.

The strap of the watch was crafted from quality brown leather, complemented by the cool metallic-silver hue of the case that houses the silvered dial with accents of black hue.

This retro-inspired watch is priced at $1,646 on Amazon.

8. The analog "Blue Dial"

The analog "Blue Dial" (Image via Amazon)

This analog watch comes in a bracelet design, crafted from premium metallic stainless steel in a silver hue that runs from the band to the case, while the bluish dial crowns the overall classy look of the watch.

This forward-thinking timepiece is priced at $1,946 on Amazon.

9. The vintage series analog-digital watch

The vintage series analog-digital watch (Image via Amazon)

From the brand's 2023 vintage series collection, this aesthetically pleasing timepiece features a metallic stainless steel band enveloped in a crisp whitish-silver hue, contrasting the black-coated dial.

This highly coveted watch is priced at $2,395 on Amazon.

10. The digital "Black Dial”

The digital "Black Dial” (Image via Casio)

This men's exclusive timepiece features an outer dress in an all-black colorway, with highlights of green visible on the dial.

This digital watch is priced at $2,493 on Amazon.

11. The grey vintage series digital watch

The grey vintage series digital watch (Image via Amazon)

This digital watch from the "vintage series" franchise features a well-built bracelet design covered in a greyish-white hue, giving it a classic and ageless appeal.

This gray-toned digital timepiece is priced at $2,695 on Amazon.

Casio watches offer premium quality for the money spent. The abovementioned watches are some of the trendiest and most elegant watches one can add to their collection. Shop them before they sell out.