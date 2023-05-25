Nike Air Max 97 "Black Yellow" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Sportswear giant Nike has continued to surprise fans with multiple iconic makeovers of its running shoes. The Swoosh label was built on the foundation of running shoes, and to this day, they continue to expand their catalog by adding more makeovers to iconic and classic running shoe models, including the Air Max 97.

The latest makeover to surface upon the Air Jordan 97 is "Black Yellow," which is reminiscent of the popular "Taxi" colorway. The Air Max 97 sneaker model was originally released as a part of the running shoe line. However, over the years, it has garnered popularity as a lifestyle and streetwear shoe.

The Swoosh label has often applied the "Taxi" colorway over iconic models, and the latest Air Max 97 sneaker model is the perfect candidate for the summer season. An official release date for the Air Max 97 "Black Yellow" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, but it is expected to be made available on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 "Black Yellow" sneakers, which are reminiscent of the Taxi colorway

The upcoming Nike Air Max 97 "Black Yellow" sneakers are reminiscent of the Taxi colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label embarked on their journey with the introduction of the Moon Shoe, a running sneaker that marked their initial foray into the footwear industry. Nikle later built upon this solid foundation and expanded their offerings with the launch of the Air Max sneaker lineage in 1987 and the Air Max 97 a decade later.

The Air Max 97 sneaker model was designed by Christian Tresser, who took inspiration from the Japanese bullet train, which showcased an overall aesthetic of speed. The shoe has gradually become one of the fan-favorite silhouettes due to its design line on the side profiles. The Nike site describes the sneaker model as follows:

"Visible Air cushioning has evolved radically in the past three decades since the Air Max 1. The Air Max 180 introduced 180 degrees of visible Air, followed by the Air Max 93 that brought the new technique of blow-moulding into the process. Thanks to the new technique, full-length, visible Air cushioning would finally become a reality four years later in the Air Max 97."

Other than bullet trains, the sneaker design takes design inspiration from a water droplet falling into a pond and creating ripples. These unique choices showcase an amalgamation of both performance and style within the sneaker model. The latest Black Yellow makeover comes clad in a classic Taxi colorway with a black, yellow, and white color scheme.

The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of a mix of mesh and tumbled leather. The base of the shoe is clad in black mesh, which contrasts with the black tumbled leather. Pops of contrasting yellow accents can be found upon the heel branding, air bubbles, and tread, and the swoosh logos on the tongue and profiles. The look is topped with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

The Nike Air Max 97 "Black Yellow" sneakers are rumored to release in the coming months via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers for a price tag of $175.

