ITZY x Casio G-SHOCK watch collection: Price and other details explored

ITZY x Casio G-SHOCK watch collection is about to hit the store, offering three iterations in the GMA-P2100 model in subtle color tones. The model is a compact and comfortable version of its existing lineup, GA-2100 and GMA-S2100.

The ITZY x Casio G-SHOCK watches come in three colors: beige pink, white, and skeleton black. The inclusion of a ring-light color scheme augments the ITZY spirit in the watches, while the logo further complements the look.

The ITZY x Casio G-SHOCK watch collection will hit the store on March 8, 2024, with a price tag of $132. One can obtain them at the Casio store.

ITZY x Casio G-SHOCK watch collection includes three iterations in the GMA-P2100 lineup

ITZY, the South Korean band of five members, teamed up with Casio G-SHOCK for three fresh iterations of the GMA-P2100 lineup. These five girls, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, became the brand ambassadors of the brand, infusing their distinctive vocal flair and creativity into the G-SHOCK lineup.

The GMA-P2100 series gets a fresh makeover in three colors: Beige pink, white, and skeleton black. The website introduced the watches, which read,

"The super special timepiece you’ve been waiting for! Introducing the collaboration with G-SHOCK brand ambassador ITZY — shining designs as cool and fashionable as your favorite girl group."

It further reads,

"The refined dial in monochromatic color scheme is accented with multiple different colors above the index marks, symbolizing the infinite possibilities that ITZY embodies. The watch design also draws inspiration from the group’s official light rings, the passion of MIDZY — the official name for ITZY fans. The group’s logo is featured on the dial at the 12 o’clock position and engraved on the case back."

The brand has worked on the detailing, making it more compact for users. On the website, the brand displays sheer comparisons among other lineups like GA-2100 and GMA-S2100.

The GMA-P2100 comes with a little dial unlike other lineups, and even the straps are quite trimmed. The ITZY x G-SHOCK watches blend practicality with stylistic flair.

The website notes,

"The streamlined dial with no inset dial is finished in a monochromatic colour scheme and accented with index marks in the luminescent colours of official ITZY ring lights. The group’s logo features at the top centre of the dial for an original design that will capture the hearts of ITZY fans."

ITZY x Casio G-SHOCK watch embraces no inset dial and keeps them in a monochromatic tone, crafting subtle tonal fashion accessories. The ITZY logo is etched on the top center of the watch, celebrating its collaboration with the K-pop band.

To add more ITZY spirit to the watch, the brand adds colors in the hour marking, mirroring the ring light of the band. The ITZY x Casio G-SHOCK watch works further on hand. It is designed in a wide structure and accented in silver metallic hues.

The basel and strap are crafted from a bio-based material rasin, keeping the brand's commitment to fashion sustainability. Another notable feature of the ITZY x Casio G-SHOCK watch is its illuminated light, etched in the middle of the 7- and 8-hour markings, making it practical.

Apart from this, the ITZY x Casio G-Shock watch is filled with an array of practical features like twenty bars of water resistance, shock resistance, five-time daily alarms, and more. With forty-eight cities and thirty-one time zone facilities, this watch will be released on March 8, 2024, with a price tag of $132 (approx).

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE