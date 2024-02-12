"WE'VE BEEN PRAYING FOR THIS": Fans ecstatic as all ITZY members launch personal Instagram accounts on 5th anniversary 

On February 12, ITZY celebrated its 5th debut anniversary with exciting news for fans, as all five members of the group opened their individual Instagram accounts. Members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna can now be found under the usernames (@yezyizhere), (@lia_loves___), (@iamfinethankyouandryu), (@chaerrry0), and (@igotyuandme), respectively, on the platform.

The girls selected a group picture taken in Paris as their inaugural post, featuring them seated in front of the Eiffel Tower, gazing at its brilliant display of lights. At the time of writing, member Yeji has 1.2 million followers on her account, while Lia and Ryujin have assembled 1 million and 1.2 million, respectively. Meanwhile, members Chaeryeong and Yuna each boast 1.1 million followers.

The official announcement of their individual accounts on Instagram naturally has the fandom ecstatic, as one fan writes, "WE'VE BEEN PRAYING FOR THIS."

Furthermore, the group is set to hold a special livestream titled ITZY SCHOOL PERIOD 5: PARTY TIME today to celebrate its fifth-year anniversary with fans, aka MIDZYs. The event is scheduled to take place at 9 pm KST on ITZY's official YouTube channel. The members even penned notes to their dedicated fanbase through the K-pop team's official SNS accounts on this special day.

"And everybody cheered": Fans flood X with reactions after the ITZY members roll out individual Instagram accounts

JYPE artists have previously stunned fans with the sudden dropping of their personal Instagram handles, with Stray Kids also having done the same back in August of last year. The ITZY members activating their personal Instagram handles on their fifth debut anniversary was a hit by all measures, as all members quickly garnered much love from the MIDZYs within only a few hours of opening their accounts.

According to @midzystats on X, Ryujin became the fastest member of the group to hit a million followers within barely over 10 hours. She is also the 6th fastest 4th generation female idol to have done so. Following right after are members Yeji and Yuna, who hit the 1M mark in 11 hours 5 minutes and 12 hours 34 minutes, respectively. They became the 8th and 9th fastest 4th generation female idols to do so.

Following suit, member Chaeryeong reached 1 million followers in 12 hours and 44 minutes, while Lia achieved the milestone in 13 hours and 52 minutes, becoming the 10th and 11th fastest 4th generation female idol.

The LOCO singers even added meaningful captions to their posts. Ryujin's first post was captioned "5 and 5", seemingly a nod to having spent five years with the five members, while Lia wrote, "Opening this account to share love for everything I cherish with my loved ones," among others.

What's more, while most members have made sure to add a series of pictures with their first post, Yeji and Chaeryeong have also added additional posts.

As MIDZYs make sure to flood the members with love in their individual Instagram comment sections, they also take to social media to discuss the girls' choice of usernames.

ITZY soon to embark on second world tour

Meanwhile, after marking their comeback with the album BORN TO BE, the group is ready to hit the road for their second world tour. However, the group will do so without member Lia, who is on a hiatus owing to health issues.

As per announcements made on January 25, the four other members will make stops in 18 countries across Asia, New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The first show will kick off at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on February 24.

