"LET THIS BE REAL PLEASE": Rumored line-up for KCON EUROPE featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie, IVE, Stray Kids, & more leaves internet frenzied

KCON Europe's purported docket has been revealed, and it lists names like BLACKPINK's Jennie, IVE, Stray Kids, and more. Created by Koreaboo and arranged by CJ ENM, this K-pop fiesta and entertainment convention assembles the best of Korean culture under one umbrella every year. The latest roster has managed to heighten anticipation among fans, thanks to the alleged attendees.

Earlier, on January 11, CJ ENM announced the dates and stops for the 2024 run of the festival. It is not only around the corner, but this time, it is also set to expand to new countries and regions.

As for Europe, the dates are likely to fall in the second half of the year, per the declaration. The speculated update includes shows on September 7 with IVE, LE SSERAFIM, INI, LIMELIGHT, ATEEZ, RIIZE, and MAMAMOO's Moonbyul. Meanwhile, September 8 will allegedly see ZEROBASEONE, BLACKPINK's Jennie, NMIXX, NiziU, LAPILLUS, Stray Kids, and I'LL-IT as performers.

The venue for the same (also unconfirmed) is supposed to be The O2, Greenwich, in London per @viraltakes on X. Naturally, netizens are stoked and wish for it to be real, but so far, no confirmation has arrived to cement the speculations.

"DID I HEAR LONDON": Fans thrilled as alleged dates, venue, and line-up for KCON 2024 Europe are leaked

This season's KCON has confirmed locations and dates for three of its five events. The celebrations will kick off with its first-ever edition in Hong Kong on March 30 and 31 at the AsiaWorld-Expo, which boasts a 10,000-capacity.

Following that, the affair will return to Japan from May 10 to 12, while Los Angeles will witness the festival from July 26 to 28. The other two destinations with undisclosed dates include Saudi Arabia and Europe, for the event to be held in the latter half of 2024.

CJ ENM has revealed the event will host a wide range of artists and activities, with multiple stages and stretched line-ups, catering curated content to fans of diverse genres and tastes. In a press release, the Head of Music Entertainment at CJ ENM, Joon-beom Sim, stated the following.

"KCON has not only promoted artists’ global expansion, but also led small and medium-sized businesses to advance overseas, and has become a festival venue where K-culture and K-lifestyle can be promoted and experienced,"

He went on,

"As the platform that unites and interacts with global K-pop fans, KCON this year will continue building on its legacy as a K-pop festival that reflects K-POP’s current status and proposes newness.”

Tickets for KCON Hong Kong will soon be up for grabs and audiences will further get to experience thrilling programs like KCON STAGE, DANCE ALL DAY, BOOTH SHOW, and more, while also availing of an exciting MEET & GREET. This is enough to get fans excited about the other venues listed in 2024.

With such hype around this year's festivities, further elevated by the possible roster of ace performers for the Europe leg, K-pop enthusiasts online cannot contain their excitement.

KCON has taken place in quite a number of regions since being held for the first time ever in 2012 in the US. With year after year of larger-than-life functions and K-culture gatherings, the festival soon spread to Japan, the UAE, Mexico, Australia, Thailand, France, and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the fiesta held stages in four areas last year - Thailand in March, Japan in May, Los Angeles in August, and Saudi Arabia in October.