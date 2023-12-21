"Got me speechless": Fans go gaga as ITZY's Ryujin releases her first solo track, "Run Away"

On Thursday, December 21, ITZY's Ryujin rolled out her first-ever solo track, Run Away, as a part of the group's latest album, BORN TO BE, and fans have already fallen in love with the track and its music video. The idol, who is the center member and main rapper of the five-member K-pop girl group, ITZY, has previously showcased her skills and talents through her participation in the group's album and comeback activities.

When JYP Entertainment announced that the idol will be releasing her first solo track, fans were naturally thrilled as they were looking forward to seeing her in the spotlight. Living to their expectations, Ryujin's solo track, Run Away, left many mesmerized.

Given that the idol co-created many aspects of the song such as lyrics, composition, and more, fans praised her for her impressive work in her very first solo project.

Expand Tweet

Fans delighted with ITZY Ryujin's first solo track release, Run Away

The five-member K-pop girl group, ITZY, made their debut in 2019 under JYP Entertainment and immediately garnered attention for their unique songs and music style, which created a new genre of girl group songs and concepts. As the group continued to surprise its fans with different and addictive songs, one of ITZY's members also made solo releases for their upcoming studio album, BORN TO BE.

When Ryujin's solo track release was announced, fans were immediately thrown into a frenzy, given the reputation she had set with her supporters through her activities in the group. The idol has deeply impressed several people with her visuals, vocals, rap, and dance, naturally exciting fans with how her skills come together as she releases her solo track.

As fans were counting down the days for the song, Run Away's release, they were thrilled to see what the talented idol had in store for them.

Fans' expectations were surely not disappointed when Run Away's music video landed on the internet. Upon viewing the music video, they were completely mesmerized by the song's concept, lyrics, beats, and especially, the idol's acting.

While the idol has showcased her acting in a few instances previously, such as The King, several fans were stunned to see her full acting potential through the music video for Run Away.

Thus, soon after the song's release, fans flooded the internet with their reactions, praising the idol for the outstanding work on her very first solo project. Additionally, fans were also endlessly talking about the show-stopping cinematography of the music video and its other attractive aspects.

Naturally, the idol's admirers collectively hoped for more solo work from Ryujin and other ITZY members to land on the internet, since it not only lets fans see their individual music characteristics but also allows the artists to showcase their aesthetics freely.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As fans continued to talk about Ryujin's solo work, they've also been equally enthusiastic about other members' solo tracks that are scheduled to roll out over the next week.