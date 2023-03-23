ITZY’s Ryujin talks about covering Doja Cat on CHECKMATE tour, her relationship with dance, and more in an interview

ITZY’s Ryujin recently shot her first solo pictorial with Vogue Korea magazine and opened up about several things on her mind. The 21-year-old rapper debuted in 2019 with the group but had the opportunity to embark on her solo photoshoot this year.

In addition to the photoshoot, ITZY’s Ryujin also had an entire stage to herself on the group’s ongoing CHECKMATE world tour. The rapper is known as a prolific dancer as well, so for her first solo performance, she covered Doja Cat’s Boss B*tch in a charismatic avatar.

Speaking to Vogue Korea about it, the ITZY rapper said,

“I thought deeply about what song to do because it’s the first solo performance and I wanted to showcase a different charm from my members. I figured that a song where I could clearly show both rap and dance would be best.”

ITZY’s Ryujin reveals to fans what dance means to her and her potential future as a solo artist

Among many things, ITZY’s Ryujin is recognized for her incredible expressions, seamless and powerful dance moves, and vocals. Some of ITZY’s viral moments have been her parts, such as the shoulder dance in WANNABE and her rap “Do I look like your mommy?” from Boys Like You.

The 21-year-old rapper’s control over dance has often been complimented by fans. Even before debuting as ITZY, she was known for her dancing talent when she appeared on MIXNINE, JTBC’s audition show. She shared that her relationship with dance has changed over time, and is now much “closer to work.” Ryujin added,

“Although it’s something I want to be good at, it’s more important that I do well. I liked doing hip hop and boy group dances so my style has changed a lot while focusing on girl group choreography and synchronization. When the five of us are on stage together, I suppress my individuality that pops out and pour my focus into achieving unity."

ITZY’s Ryujin also revealed that she is into tutting these days. Tutting uses intricate finger movements to make geometric shapes and other things.

Furthermore, the 21-year-old rapper shared her future goals and desires. She mentioned how she finishes changing quickly to catch her member’s solo performances and feels proud of how “they completely fill up the stage on their own.”

Along the same lines, she was confident that the ITZY members would be fantastic performers if they ever debuted as solo artists.

“Although it’s in the far future, if we ever come out as solo artists, I think we’ll all show incredible performances. I too will stand on stage once I meticulously prepare after intensely contemplating something in between my powerful and charismatic image and a shocking transformation, right?”

ITZY’s Ryujin’s charismatic and chic pictorial will be available in Vogue Korea’s April issue.

Meanwhile, The CHECKMATE group will continue their world tour by performing in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 8.

