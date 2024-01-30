"Oh Sullyoon won in life": Netizens react to the NMIXX member doing the DASH Challenge with her idol TWICE's Sana

NMIXX's Sullyoon did the viral DASH Challenge with K-pop sensation TWICE's Sana, and the clip is winning hearts online. Fans of the NMIXX star know how much she admires and looks up to the singer, who is also her bias from the Ready to Be group. Thus, seeing her dance with Sana for the challenge has delighted fans.

DASH is the title song from NMIXX's latest album, Fe304: BREAK, which dropped on January 15. The titular dance challenge went viral following the release of the album, where the NMIXX members are taking their turns joining forces with idols from other groups, including IVE's Gaeul, ITZY's Ryujin, LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha, and of course, TWICE's Jihyo and Sana, to dance to the song.

However, fans believe the Sullyoon-Sana collab is one of a kind simply because the latter has been Sullyoon's long-term favorite, much before her debut. Netizens are happy that the NMIXX idol not only successfully completed the challenge with Sana but also got to hug her.

"My girl sullyoon froze": Fans happy for the NMIXX artist's collab with Sana for the DASH dance challenge

For the DASH challenge, Haewon and Sullyoon of the fourth-gen group paired up with TWICE's Jihyo and Sana, respectively. Social media sites like TikTok, Instagram, and X are presently abuzz with these short dancing clips.

What's more, Sullyoon has been a fan of Sana since before NMIXX's debut. In legendary soloist Rain's show Season B Season 4 EP.15, she revealed having been accepted by the Big Three entertainment agencies (SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment) but despite that, she chose to pick JYPE because of TWICE.

Furthermore, she even revealed on the show that her favorite member of the senior girl group is Sana, and she admires everything about her. Fans even remembered how Sullyoon had the Do not touch crooner's photo on her phone lockscreen and homescreen wallpapers. Thus, they are happy to see her finally do the DASH challenge with Sana.

The group's new album comprises seven tracks

NMIXX's new roll-out Fe304: BREAK contains a total of seven tracks, DASH, Soñar (Breaker), Run For Roses, BOOM, Passionfruit, XOXO, and Break The Wall. Apart from winning the #1 spot at Music Bank with the lead song DASH, they even bagged the first position at SBS Inkigayo with the track.

Meanwhile, the album, which is their second extended play, debuted on the Billboard World Albums Chart at #2, outdoing expérgo, which ranked at #5. They have also hit #1 Emerging Artist on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart for this week, among other feats.