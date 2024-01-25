ITZY's BORN TO BE 2nd world tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The popular girl group, ITZY is gearing up for its much-awaited concert tour, which is scheduled to begin on February 24, 2024. This will be the group's second concert world tour and fans cannot contain their excitement. The group unveiled key details about the tour, including venues, dates, and ticket information on January 25, 2024.

The tour, titled BORN TO BE, will include performances in 27 locations worldwide. ITZY plans to tour five countries during its European tour, seven during the Asia leg of the tour, and 10 during the North American leg. The group will also perform at three locations in Australia and New Zealand as well.

Notably, due to an injury, Lia will be absent from this tour for an indefinite period, with the remaining four members set to deliver electrifying performances.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating the BORN TO BE tour, which is scheduled to kick off in February and continue through August 2024. The expansive duration and global reach of the tour underscore ITZY's commitment to connecting with fans across the world.

The venue, dates, and ticketing details for ITZY's upcoming BORN TO BE tour

Ticketing details

Ticket sales for concerts set to take place in Seoul, South Korea will kick off on January 29, 2024, exclusively for the ITZY Fanclub. General tickets will be available for purchase starting January 30.

For Madrid, the presale will begin on January 31, 2024, at 10 am local time and will continue until February 2, 2024, at 10 am local time. The presale for concerts in Berlin, Amsterdam, London, and Paris will begin on February 1 at 10 am local time and will continue until February 2, 2024, at 10 am local time. Individuals can buy tickets for the concerts in Santiago and Mexico City on January 31 and February 6, respectively.

General sales for concerts scheduled to take place in Europe will begin on February 2, 2024. Tickets for the North American leg of the tour will be available on February 2 at 3 pm local time.

Dates and venues

ITZY's second concert tour boasts an extensive list of venues, spanning 27 locations globally. Here's a list of the dates and venues:

February 24-25: Seoul (Jamsil Indoor Stadium)

March 16: Bangkok (Impact Arena)

March 21: Auckland (Spark Arena)

March 24: Sydney (ICC Sydney Theatre)

March 26: Melbourne (Margaret Court Arena)

April 6: Singapore (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

April 15: Mexico City (Pepsi Center WTC)

April 18: Santiago (Movistar Arena)

April 24: London (Ovo Arena Wembley)

April 26: Paris (Zénith Paris La Villette)

April 28: Berlin (Velodrom)

May 1: Amsterdam (Afas Live)

May 4: Madrid (Palacio Vistalegre)

May 18-19: Tokyo (Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium)

June 6: Seattle (Wamu Theater)

June 8: Oakland (Oakland Arena)

June 11: Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

June 14: Sugar Land (Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land)

June 16: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory)

June 18: Atlanta (Fox Theatre Atlanta)

June 20: Fairfax (Eaglebank Arena)

June 23: Newark (Prudential Center)

June 26: Chicago (Rosemont Theatre)

June 28: Toronto (The Theatre At Great Canadian Casino Resort)

July 20: Taipei (Taipei Arena)

August 3: Manila (SM Mall Of Asia Arena)

August 10: Hong Kong (Asiaworld-arena)

Official ticketing platform

The official ticketing partner for this tour is Ticketmaster. Fans can log in, get into the queue, and secure their tickets. It is important to note that some resellers may attempt to sell tickets through social media platforms, particularly Twitter. Fans are encouraged to exercise caution while engaging with these resellers.

The announcement about the upcoming tour triggered a wave of excitement among fans, who took to Twitter to express their excitement about watching ITZY perform live.

