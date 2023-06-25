“Pure Chaos”: BTS’ SUGA’s fans react to the rapper’s collab stage with PSY on their hit song That That at his Seoul concert

BTS’ SUGA brought his Agust D World Tour to his home country, Seoul, South Korea. He performed in Seoul on June 24 and will again be performing at the famous Jamsil Stadium on June 25. Fans were excited since he was the first Bangtan member to go on a solo world tour since the artists decided to take a temporary break to fulfill their individual endeavors and military obligations.

He started the tour on April 26 in Belmont, where he performed at the USB Arena, and almost two months later, he came to Seoul’s Jamsil Stadium, charming ARMYs with a medley of his hit songs. At one point, the concert arena erupted in loud cheers as megastar PSY entered the stage, and the duo performed their hit collab track That That amid frenzied excitement from fans.

@BTSTJ4SR wrote on Twitter that K-ARMYs were so loud when Yoongi (BTS’ SUGA) knelt down and PSY entered, describing the moment as “Pure Chaos."

BTS’ SUGA and PSY groove to That That amidst deafening cheers from ARMYs at his Seoul concert

BTS’ SUGA brought in his third celebrity guest at his solo world tour concert, PSY, at his Seoul concert. At one point, the Daechwita rapper knelt down on the floor, and the crowd went quiet momentarily, anticipating the surprise guest, before erupting in loud cheers as they witnessed PSY’s bashful entry on stage.

Amidst deafening cheers from ARMYs at the concert, the duo performed to their superhit rap and dance-heavy track That That, which was released last year and was part of his ninth studio album, PSY 9th. Notably, this marked the first collaboration between the two global superstars and the second stage collab between BTS’ SUGA and PSY.

A year ago, the D-DAY singer surprised fans by performing That That at PSY’s Summer Swag concert at Seoul’s Jamsil stadium. Now, almost a year later, the duo grooved to the song at Jamsil Stadium, but this time at BTS’ SUGA concert, and fans’ heartwarming reactions are proof of how much they enjoyed it.

Ayat🎓JK⁹⁷ take two⁷ @7btskook hyung i may made a mistake with the dance cause i forgot about it!!!! then he dance very well



#AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul

#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR psy entered as a surprise guest at a yoongi concert and before they danced yoongi was afraid he would make a mistake;hyung i may made a mistake with the dance cause i forgot about it!!!! then he dance very well psy entered as a surprise guest at a yoongi concert and before they danced yoongi was afraid he would make a mistake; 🐱 hyung i may made a mistake with the dance cause i forgot about it!!!! then he dance very well 😭#AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR https://t.co/6PQIGMaN3n

Moonie⁷🌙 @btsot7_613



LETS GO MIN YOONGI

AGUST D TOUR D-DAY IN SEOUL

#AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul

_in_Seoul

#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR #suga

Yoongis smile when he was performing that that with psy PSY IS THERE !!!!!LETS GO MIN YOONGIAGUST D TOUR D-DAY IN SEOUL #SUGA_AgustD_TOUR _in_Seoul Yoongis smile when he was performing that that with psy PSY IS THERE !!!!!LETS GO MIN YOONGIAGUST D TOUR D-DAY IN SEOUL#AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR_in_Seoul#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR #sugahttps://t.co/1a9GkmMYY7

EM⁷ bangtankosmos 💜 FESTA @btskosmos1306 🫶 we all got up and danced



#AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul Can't believe I witnessed this live! I was so confused like what song is this ?? it's not on the setlist ???? and then we saw Psy walking out from backstage and it was madness🫶 we all got up and danced Can't believe I witnessed this live! I was so confused like what song is this ?? it's not on the setlist ???? and then we saw Psy walking out from backstage and it was madness 🙌🫶 we all got up and danced 💜 #AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul https://t.co/GpmSkIqOPs

Aurelia💜 @AureliaOT7 LA Day 2 LA Day 3 Seoul Day 1

with Max with Halsey with Psy



“Burn it” “SUGA’s Interlude” “That That” LA Day 2 LA Day 3 Seoul Day 1with Max with Halsey with Psy “Burn it” “SUGA’s Interlude” “That That” https://t.co/3NlYJRGUIP

Previously, Max and Halsey had come to BTS’ SUGA concerts as celebrity guests and performed their hit collab songs Burn It and SUGA’s Interlude on stage. PSY is the third guest to perform at the Haegeum singer’s last concert stops for the time being. BTS’ SUGA’s labelmates, ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM, were also spotted at the concert and jammed to That That.

Now that PSY has performed with the Haegeum rapper, ARMYs are additionally hoping that Jimin joins him for Tony Montana, IU for People Pt.2, and RM for their song Strange. Fans also praised PSY for coming to perform one song considering his busy schedule as an artist and entrepreneur. ARMYs are warmed to see their genuine friendship and camaraderie and hope they collaborate more on future projects.

ARMYs thoroughly enjoy day one of BTS’ SUGA’s Seoul concert

BTS’ SUGA is on the final leg of his Agust D World Tour, and ARMYs turned out a full house on day one of his Seoul concert. The Daechwita rapper hyped fans with incredible performances on some of his best songs, including People Pt. 2, That That, Amygdala, Daechwita, and Life Goes On, amongst others.

ARMYs have taken over social media with live clips from his Seoul concert with trending tags "AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul," "SUGA," "Yoongi," and "The Crowd," amongst others.

So far, the Amygdala singer has performed in New York, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Auckland. He returned to Asia and performed in Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Japan, and Seoul. During this course, he has completed 23 shows in a total of 9 cities for a whopping 270,000 ARMYs, based on recent calculations. Fans are hoping he adds more tour dates and extends the Agust D World Tour.

Poll : 0 votes