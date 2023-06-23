On June 22, 2023, BTS' SUGA appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan's August issue, which stands as a historical event with the idol becoming the first male ever to grace the magazine's cover. The magazine issue that runs around the theme of 'Inner Beauty' while also covering topics about the world's top artist, SUGA, is set to release on June 30. The artist explains the theme more particularly to be:
The most important thing is to be free and free.
Fans couldn't possibly be happier about the recent achievement of the idol, and they naturally followed it up with their proud and supportive reactions. As they overflowed Twitter and other social media platforms with the idol's recent monumental stance, they also couldn't stop talking about how mesmerizing he looks in his gender-stereotype-breaking outfits.
Fans overflow with pride as BTS' SUGA steps stone as the first male to ever appear on Vogue Japan's cover
After the reveal of the exciting news that SUGA's cover for Vogue Japan's August issue will stand as the first male act ever in the 24-year-old history of the reputed magazine line, fans couldn't quite hold in their excitement over the same. He was dressed in black formal shorts, a white tank top, an oversized black coat, and feathered boots to complete the appearance. He looked effortlessly beautiful in the simple yet elegant outfit.
To add to the same, the idol's Valentino jewelry represents himself as the brand ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, and as his long strands of hair fall on his face, fans are elated with the release of new photoshoot content that they can't help but drool over. What's more interesting about the outfit he adorned for the magazine cover is that it also begins Valentino's recently released Black Tie collection.
The intentions of the collection greatly coincide with SUGA's ideals, including the importance of being free. Valentino describes the theme of its Black Tie collection as:
An instruction can be an invitation, a dress code can liberate, and limitations can be free. Equally, universal symbolism can be open to reinterpretations, and redefinitions. Archetypes can be reimagined, and a power in the familiar can come from its rediscovery in a new context.
However, what stands out more to them is the recognition that Vogue Japan gave SUGA not just as an artist but also as a person, showcasing shades of his personality. As the introductory video for his Vogue Japan cover explains that the issue will showcase several unrevealed or undiscovered sides of him, fans grow curious about what is in store for them.
It was a special photoshoot that focuses on "inner space" with various different sides of me. I would be happy if you enjoy this new look that is extremely different from what I've shown you all before so far. So please give it lots of support and attention.
Fans are excited to see what aspect of SUGA has been unveiled in the August issue of Vogue Japan as he continues to impress them with the different dimensions of himself that he displays in every magazine he interacts with.