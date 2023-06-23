On June 22, 2023, BTS' SUGA appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan's August issue, which stands as a historical event with the idol becoming the first male ever to grace the magazine's cover. The magazine issue that runs around the theme of 'Inner Beauty' while also covering topics about the world's top artist, SUGA, is set to release on June 30. The artist explains the theme more particularly to be:

The most important thing is to be free and free.

Fans couldn't possibly be happier about the recent achievement of the idol, and they naturally followed it up with their proud and supportive reactions. As they overflowed Twitter and other social media platforms with the idol's recent monumental stance, they also couldn't stop talking about how mesmerizing he looks in his gender-stereotype-breaking outfits.

Fans overflow with pride as BTS' SUGA steps stone as the first male to ever appear on Vogue Japan's cover

After the reveal of the exciting news that SUGA's cover for Vogue Japan's August issue will stand as the first male act ever in the 24-year-old history of the reputed magazine line, fans couldn't quite hold in their excitement over the same. He was dressed in black formal shorts, a white tank top, an oversized black coat, and feathered boots to complete the appearance. He looked effortlessly beautiful in the simple yet elegant outfit.

To add to the same, the idol's Valentino jewelry represents himself as the brand ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, and as his long strands of hair fall on his face, fans are elated with the release of new photoshoot content that they can't help but drool over. What's more interesting about the outfit he adorned for the magazine cover is that it also begins Valentino's recently released Black Tie collection.

Update SUGA 🥢 @AGUSTSTREAM SUGA’s solo cover for VOGUE JAPAN is all about freedom. Just like he said, “the most important thing is to be free”. He stars on the august issue cover of the magazine wearing Valentino outfits that express the concept of freedom and show us a glimpse of the “inner SUGA”. SUGA’s solo cover for VOGUE JAPAN is all about freedom. Just like he said, “the most important thing is to be free”. He stars on the august issue cover of the magazine wearing Valentino outfits that express the concept of freedom and show us a glimpse of the “inner SUGA”. https://t.co/yJqnHorNbo

bellakins @koogimini Me at the suga vogue japan store Me at the suga vogue japan store https://t.co/5hikmRXzMY

not seeing yoongi @thvsooI “bts’ suga STUNS vogue cover” …. like oh he sure do “bts’ suga STUNS vogue cover” …. like oh he sure do https://t.co/FrZQEv7C2D

als⁷ | vió y extraña a yoongi ♡🥢| 🇪🇨 @Vantaegi95



SUGA FOR VOGUE

JAPAN FIRST COVER STAR SUGA WHAT DO YOU MEAN HE GOES AROUND EXISTING LOOKING LIKE THAT, BEING A REAL HUMAN WITH THAT HAIR??? TOUCHING HIS CUTE FACE??? JUST STANDING THERE IN FRONT OF ME?? LIKE?? I'D FUCKING FALL TO MY KNEES RIGHT THERE AND THENSUGA FOR VOGUEJAPAN FIRST COVER STAR SUGA #SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN WHAT DO YOU MEAN HE GOES AROUND EXISTING LOOKING LIKE THAT, BEING A REAL HUMAN WITH THAT HAIR??? TOUCHING HIS CUTE FACE??? JUST STANDING THERE IN FRONT OF ME?? LIKE?? I'D FUCKING FALL TO MY KNEES RIGHT THERE AND THENSUGA FOR VOGUE JAPAN FIRST COVER STAR SUGA #SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN https://t.co/fCS7HhMxIc

•Naina⁷ | JJK1 is coming🧎🏻‍♀️• @kooks_kitty



FIRST MALE COVER STAR SUGA

#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN This is the first thing I saw when I woke up and my life has never been better like...look at him? I seriously want vogue to be his stylist because why the fck he's looking like a whole mealFIRST MALE COVER STAR SUGA This is the first thing I saw when I woke up and my life has never been better like...look at him? I seriously want vogue to be his stylist because why the fck he's looking like a whole mealFIRST MALE COVER STAR SUGA#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN https://t.co/fMlHupQH0j

silvia 🥢 @93MIDASYG



FIRST MALE COVER STAR SUGA

#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN Vogue japan said we gonna make history right and put yoongi on shorts for our first male solo cover ever, THIS IS HOW YOU DO ITFIRST MALE COVER STAR SUGA Vogue japan said we gonna make history right and put yoongi on shorts for our first male solo cover ever, THIS IS HOW YOU DO ITFIRST MALE COVER STAR SUGA#SUGAxVOGUEJAPAN

The intentions of the collection greatly coincide with SUGA's ideals, including the importance of being free. Valentino describes the theme of its Black Tie collection as:

An instruction can be an invitation, a dress code can liberate, and limitations can be free. Equally, universal symbolism can be open to reinterpretations, and redefinitions. Archetypes can be reimagined, and a power in the familiar can come from its rediscovery in a new context.

However, what stands out more to them is the recognition that Vogue Japan gave SUGA not just as an artist but also as a person, showcasing shades of his personality. As the introductory video for his Vogue Japan cover explains that the issue will showcase several unrevealed or undiscovered sides of him, fans grow curious about what is in store for them.

It was a special photoshoot that focuses on "inner space" with various different sides of me. I would be happy if you enjoy this new look that is extremely different from what I've shown you all before so far. So please give it lots of support and attention.

Fans are excited to see what aspect of SUGA has been unveiled in the August issue of Vogue Japan as he continues to impress them with the different dimensions of himself that he displays in every magazine he interacts with.

Poll : 0 votes