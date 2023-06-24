5 locations that BTS' SUGA visited in his Chicago vlog

With BTS' SUGA rolling out his Agust D tour, he made several stops across North America alongside performing at various concerts venues in Asia. Amidst the busy schedules of performing and traveling, the idol gets a few rest days to energize and rejuvenate himself. While many, including himself, expected him to be spending his rest day in his hotel room, his last concert day in Chicago had him feeling a little adventurous.

As the idol took a stroll across the popular city of Illinois, Chicago, SUGA made a few stops at some popular eateries and visited places to enjoy the beautiful view of the city. He also showed himself getting ready for his last concert in Chicago before he leaves for L.A. With this vlog, which was posted on BTS' YouTube Channel, BANGTANTV, exciting fans, they now hope for more content like this from the rapper to roll out before his solo tour comes to an end.

5 Chicago spots that BTS' SUGA visited in his vlog during his day-off

1) Gordon Ramsay Burger

The first stop that SUGA made on his day out in Chicago was to get food at a famous restaurant chain called Gordon Ramsay Burger. After skimming through the menu briefly, the idol decided to order the RNR Brews German Style Lager, a kind of beer, and left his burger choice to what's most recommended there. Along with the burger, he also got a plate of fries that he enjoyed along with the staff members he was accompanied with.

The idol, who is quite interested in alcohol to the extent that he's also currently running a drinking show, seemed to enjoy the beer. He also said the burger was pretty good, following which he emptied the plate soon enough.

2) Stan's Donuts and Coffee

As a mandatory dessert stop, he and his crew visited Stan's Donuts and Coffee which showcased an amazing variety of donuts. However, SUGA, who was rather full from his meal at the Gordon Ramsay Burger, chose to skip getting donuts and just get his classic Iced Americano to-go.

After SUGA and the staff members grabbed some coffee, they made their way to their next stop, Millenium Park, by foot to enjoy the natural view. The idol excitedly discussed the same during his meal at the burger place and was looking forward to visiting The Bean, a figurine that Chicago is known for.

3) Millenium Park

The infamous Millenium Park, which is also referred to as the "front lawn" of downtown Chicago, was SUGA's next stop. This is a place which is known for its several major artistic highlights that has inspired the onlookers about its architecture.

Expectedly, this also become a space that was most loved by SUGA on his day out. While he couldn't go to visit the Bean since it's usually crowded due to being a famous tourist spot, he seemed to enjoy his walk outdoors, breathing in the fresh air.

4) Willis Tower Skydeck

On the 103rd floor of the famous building in Chicago, Willis Tower is a Skydeck that allows its visitors to indulge in a mesmerizing view of a huge part of the city. Though SUGA was hoping to get a night view, given that there was still much left till the sunset, he chose to skip the same.

As the idol showed the view through the vlog, he shared several random yet intriguing facts while talking about the huge waterbody that took up much space in the view. He explained that despite its huge size, it's only a lake, particularly Lake Michigan that stands to be larger than the Korean peninsula.

5) Allstate Arena

The last stop that the idol made in his Chicago vlog was the arena where he'd be rolling out the last concert of his tour in the city. Before his stage, the idol chose to recharge for the enthusiastic show he aims to showcase. He had some Korean cuisine, including dishes such as Myulchi Bokkeum, LA Galbi, Dongeurangttaeng, etc. He then cleansed his palate with some coffee as dessert.

After eating meal, he showed the auditorium he was going to perform at and also filmed himself getting ready for the show. The vlog then cut to him after the show, where SUGA exclaimed that he though his lungs were going to burst from the enthusiastic performance. Though exhausted, the idol looked satisfied with the progression of the show and ended the vlog as he made his way to his hotel to take some rest before leaving to L.A.

The vlog content, which had SUGA talking about his tour, daily life activities, and other random topics, not only made fans miss the idol but also yearn for more content of this kind.

