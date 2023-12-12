Itzy’s look for the ‘Born to Be’ concept film wins the internet: “very eye-catching ”

On December 10, 2023, girl K-pop group Itzy released their official concept film for the new album Born to Be. Along with the concept film, the group shared various pictorials from the album. Itzy has shared all the photos and the concept film via their official X (Formally Twitter) and Instagram handle.

In the photos, four members are wearing various outfits, and fans are amazed by their visuals. According to the fans, this is the best concept film ever, and the members are looking good. Fans are very excited about their comeback, especially during the holiday season. They are eagerly waiting for the new album to be released.

Netizens are excited about the new visuals of Itzy for their new upcoming album 'Born to Be'

South Korean female group Itzy was created in 2019 by JYP Entertainment. Yeji, Ryujin, Yuna, Lia, and Chaeryeong are the group's five members. The name of the girl K-pop group comes from a Korean term meaning "is there." They debuted on February 12, 2019, with the single album IT'z Different, which included the title track Dalla Dalla.

The K-pop group has already gained much attention as Ryujin and Chaeryeong have competed on South Korean K-pop shows, including Sixteen, the show through which TWICE was formed in 2015. The motto of the K-pop group is "ITZY no limit," which refers to the members' endless abilities in different aspects.

The group has released several chart-topping hits, including ICY, WANNABE, Not Shy, and Ma.Fi.A in the Morning. The group has won several awards, such as Asia Artist Awards: Rookie of the Year – Music (2019), Asia Artist Awards: Best New Female Artist (2020), TikTok Awards: TikTok Silver Awards, and many more.

In 2023, the group won the Asia Celebrity Award (2023): Best Artist Award and Circle Chart Music Awards: Artist of the Year – Digital Song Division Award. The K-pop group has gained huge success in the past few years and a huge loyal fan base.

Last, July 2023, the group released their album Kill My Doubt. And they are making a comeback with Born to Be, for which their fans are excited. Due to certain health issues, Lia won't be a part of the new album. Her fans have wished her a fast recovery and complemented the other members for their new visuals in the concept film Born to Be.

In the concept film and photos, Itzy members are wearing different outfits mainly in black and brown shades. Fans are saying that their visuals are looking stunning!

Their new album Born to Be is now available for pre-order at the official website of Itzy. Fans can order the album now for $32.