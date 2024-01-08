"Hip swings alone can end the entire kpop industry!": Fans react as ITZY dropped electrifying UNTOUCHABLE MV

K-pop girl group ITZY marked their much-anticipated comeback with the album BORN TO BE, which also showcased captivating solo songs by individual members. On January 8, they released the official music video of the titular tune, UNTOUCHABLE, and broke the internet as fans could not help but gush over this electrifying song.

From their extraordinary performance to the astounding vocals, fans are praising this musical comeback by ITZY. This music video featured only four members Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, as the eldest member, Lia, is currently on hiatus due to health issues.

Several fans flocked to social media to express their excitement over the song, on the other hand, some missed Lia, waiting for her to return soon. While complimenting the talents of the ITZY members, a user on the X wrote, “Hip swings alone can end the entire kpop industry!”

Expand Tweet

“WILD AND CRAZYYY!!!”: Fans ecstatic as ITZY dropped the music video of the comeback song UNTOUCHABLE

On Monday, January 8, at 6 PM Korean Standard Time, JYP Entertainment dropped BORN TO BE by ITZY, one of the most highly awaited albums of 2024. Along with the album, they also released the official music video of the title song, UNTOUCHABLE.

Many fans had been patiently waiting for the release of the song. The music video has surpassed the imagination of fans as the girl group brought back their classic groove and power-packed energy on the screen.

ITZY fans shared their thoughts on the song on social media, expressing their hearts as they enjoyed this track.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

From Lia's Blossom to Yuna's Yet, but: ITZY members' solo songs

Fans were over the moon as previously four music videos of Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna were released, showcasing their first-ever solo songs on the album. Notably, each member displayed their talents by penning the lyrics and helping in the composition of their solo songs. The solo songs by each member of ITZY were initially released on YouTube, which include Lia’s Blossom, Yeji's Crown On My Head, Ryujin's Run Away, Chaeryoung’s Mine, and Yuna's Yet, but.

On January 8, all the songs from the album, including the pre-release track BORN TO BE and side tracks Mr. Vampire, Escalator, and Dynamite, were posted on major music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Lia's letter about the extension of her hiatus

Due to escalating mental health concerns, the agency had a considerable discussion with her parents, and upon Lia's decision, her hiatus was extended. She could not participate in the promotion and making of the girl group's latest album and will not be performing in the upcoming world tour.

On November 17, 2023, she penned a letter informing about the same. A part of her detailed letter said,

“I’d like to spend more time focusing on recovering my health. For the fans who will be disappointed, I will release my solo song ‘Blossom’ with a lyric video. It's a song that contains my heart and what I want to tell my fans.”

Expand Tweet

She also expressed her love for MIDZYs as she dropped her first solo song, Blossom.