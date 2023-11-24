ITZY’s Yeji stuns fans with her latest magazine pictorial: “EVERY PHOTO IS BREATHTAKING”

ITZY’s Yeji has recently been featured in a pictorial for Cosmopolitan Korea, and the magazine has treated fans to a sneak peek of her fashion and beauty choices. In the released pictures, ITZY’s Yeji showcases her style with auburn red hair in a full-body shot, while another striking image captures her in black and white. Cosmopolitan Korea has unveiled a total of five pictures from the pictorial, offering a glimpse into Yeji's captivating look and fashion sense.

The renowned K-pop girl group has made a highly anticipated return with their latest mini-album, "KILL MY DOUBT." The title track, "CAKE," has garnered significant attention and praise from netizens thanks to its energetic tune and equally engaging music video. The song talks about the importance of self-focus and embracing individuality, emphasizing that it's as easy as "a piece of cake."

Yeji's recent pictorial featuring her stunning auburn red hair and a black-and-white aesthetic has captured the admiration of netizens. Her pictures have prompted an outpouring of praise, with many expressing awe, labeling each photo as "breathtaking."

Among the images, the black-and-white shot has emerged as a fan favorite, with its creative play of light and shadow not only accentuating her natural beauty but also infusing an element of intrigue into the overall aesthetic. Fans have particularly lauded the captivating visuals that showcase Yeji's photographic allure.

In the magazine pictorial, Yeji presents a diverse range of looks that highlight her intense and adorable charm. The photos capture various facets of her personality, showcasing her versatility and adding to the visual appeal of the pictorial.

ITZY's Yeji looked captivating in every picture with a beautiful auburn red hair for her latest pictorial with Cosmopolitan Korea

Yeji sported a long black overcoat with auburn hair with white socks and black heels to showcase a powerful attitude through the photo shoot in the first picture.

For the black and white full-body shot, she wore a white overcoat and a black skirt, and posed demonstrating a boss vibe. For her pictures, she left her hair flowing and straight while letting her auburn red hair be the highlight of the pictures.

Yeji chose a clean middle parting for all the hairstyles featured in the pictorial. In the full-body shot, she let her hair flow down in a straight fashion. For another striking look, the BET ON ME singer opted for a more intricate hairstyle, incorporating wispy locks that cast intriguing shadows on her face, adding an artistic dimension to the picture. The deliberate choice of hairstyles reflects Yeji's attention to detail and contributes to the overall aesthetic of the pictorial.

The focal point of the pictorial was her captivating gaze, drawing attention to her feline-like eyes as they stared directly into the camera in the close-up shot. Enhancing the allure of her eyes, she applied an intricate winged liner, accentuating her natural eye shape and imparting an even sharper look. The minimalist eye makeup added a notable dimension to her overall appearance in the pictorial.

She incorporated subtle eyes in the pictorial, introducing a captivating bossy vibe and an overall minimal look. She completed her eye makeup with a light coat of mascara, enhancing her lashes and achieving a beautiful lifted effect. This thoughtful combination of elements contributes to her polished and striking appearance in the photoshoot.

Fans expressed their admiration for the K-pop star's appearance in the magazine pictorial, with many gushing over her breathtaking looks. On X (formerly Twitter), one user described her as a "goddess," while another couldn't help but exclaim about her stunning beauty, stating that she looked exceptionally pretty in the showcased pictures. The positive reactions from fans highlight the widespread appreciation for her captivating presence in the pictorial.

In other news, On October 10, 2023, ITZY made a notable appearance at The Fact Music Awards (TMA). The popular K-pop girl group made a stylish statement by donning sleek all-black suits, showcasing a coordinated look for their stage performance.

However, the group performed as a quartet as Lia had previously announced in September that she would temporarily suspend her activities due to health reasons. Despite this, the remaining members of ITZY maintained a strong and unified presence at the event.