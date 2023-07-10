"ARE THEY INSANE????": MIDZYs swoon over latest photo teasers and concept clip for ITZY's KILL MY DOUBT

ITZY members are knocking out fans, quite literally, in the latest concept clip and teaser images for KILL MY DOUBT which show the five girls as edgy boxers on a ring-like platform. The lights flicker on and off above them as they strike confident poses for the camera hovering in front.

Fans, who are still hungover from their last release, BET ON ME, are holding on to their seats for the upcoming album KILL MY DOUBT, all set to release on July 31, at 6 pm KST.

MIDZYs (ITZY fans) were already aware that July would be the month for their girls and are writing their hearts out about the latest concept. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"HITZY IS BACK": Fans cannot get enough of the ITZY members

The quintet, made up of members - Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna - already released their pre-release song, BET ON ME, earlier this month. It was the first of two tracks to be released ahead of the group's final album.

The upcoming pre-release single, None of My Business, is slated to release on July 24, at midnight KST.

The group's MV for the pre-release track, BET ON ME, took fans on a ride through the members' stories, as the girls fought their inner demons, and embarked on a journey of pushing their limits and finding their courage and confidence.

MIDZYs loved the concept and were all praises for the powerful message of bravery the group shared. As of now, fans are busy hyping up the album's new teasers.

Here are some tweets from fans:

d☆ @cryformixa

#ITZY_KILLMYDOUBT AND GOOD MORNING TO ITZY DAMN LOOK AT THEM AND GOOD MORNING TO ITZY DAMN LOOK AT THEM#ITZY_KILLMYDOUBT https://t.co/dJh1KLqDT6

Recent news on the WANNABE singers

The quintet's seventh mini album, KILL MY DOUBT will contain six tracks, including the pre-releases - BET ON ME and None of My Business. The other songs are Bratty, Psychic Lover, Kill Shot, and the title track, CAKE.

In recent news, ITZY celebrated four years with MIDZY, on July 8, through its Summer Holiday LIVE on YouTube.

Meanwhile, on July 6 KST, the girls were spotted heading for a recording at the JTBC studios in Ilsan, for Knowing Bros, a renowned television program in South Korea. Their appearance was in line with the promotions for KILL MY DOUBT.

KILL MY DOUBT follows ITZY's 2022 extended play, Cheshire. MIDZYs cannot wait to find out what more sounds and concepts the group will explore in this comeback.

