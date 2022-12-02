Create

ITZY’s mini-album Cheshire ranks at No.1 on iTunes album charts globally

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Dec 02, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Image featuring ITZY members (Image via ITZY official twitter account)
Girl-band ITZY's latest mini-album, Cheshire, was ranked first on the iTunes album charts globally as well as on the European iTunes album chart. The group's sixth album, which was released on November 30, 2022, entered the iTunes charts in several countries globally.

Cheshire also hit No. 1 on iTunes in the Top Albums category in as many as 12 countries. These include Hong Kong, Brazil, India, Hungary, Mexico, Malaysia, Oman, Philippines, Peru, Taiwan, Singapore, and Turnely.

Billboard's 2022 Year-End World Albums Artists chart1. BTS2. TWICE3. Stray Kids4. TOMORROW X TOGETHER5. SEVENTEEN6. NCT 1277. WizKid8. ENHYPEN9. Burna Boy10. ITZYFull chart: billboard.com/charts/year-en… https://t.co/mfTTOmSP1Z

As per the reports, as of December 1, 2022, the album is also ranked under the Top 10 on the iTunes album charts in over seven countries. These countries include New Zealand, the United States, Canada, France, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and more.

MIDZY is continuously streaming Cheshire and keeping an hourly tab on the YouTube views

Needless to say, MIDZY (the band's fandom) is delighted with the group’s success on iTunes charts and YouTube. MIDZY is unstoppable as they continue to stream the tracks from Cheshire.

Boys Like You, one of the album's tracks, became the 2nd most viewed music video by any K-pop artist as of December 2, 2022. It has more than 1,541,681 views.

Fans were also occupied with describing the notable vocals of their favorite members on Twitter. Some fans are focusing on streaming simultaneously on YouTube and Spotify.

[INFO]@ITZYofficial "Boys Like You" is the 2nd most viewed K-Pop Artist MV in the past 24 Hours (Dec. 1) with 1,541,681 (1.5M) views! 🤯📌K-Pop Radar did not include "CHESHIRE"#ITZY #ITZY_BOYSLIKEYOU #있지 https://t.co/3w72ROg3Ib
BLY is a cheeky fun songCheshire is making me LSSFreaky is giving me a banger Snowy is the best bside...loving their low tone voicesITZY ALWAYS RELEASES A NON-SKIP ALBUM FOR REAL...#ITZY_CHESHIRE #ITZY #ITZYComeback @ITZYofficial https://t.co/U1L15WcMW6
.@ITZYofficial “CHESHIRE” MV has now surpassed 19,000,000 (19M) views on YouTube!👏🎉▶️youtu.be/zugAhfd2r0g #ITZY #있지 #ITZY_CHESHIRE https://t.co/jxi7vr8PfO
[MASS STREAMING PARTY] - STARTS NOW!Let's stream CHESHIRE and reach our first week goals!🎯 50M views, 2M likes▶️ tinyurl.com/cheshiremv #ITZY_CHESHIRE #ITZY @ITZYofficial https://t.co/Y8dGsNrVlM
you don't know how much i like this song and how perfect this song is.the fact that it didn't need to have long raps, dance breaks, high verses to be perfect. when itzy said "all in us" THEY REALLY MEAN IT! cheshire, snowy, freaky and boys like you in 1 mini album = 👑✨️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/O9eCe9foTN
@chartdataITZY @ITZYofficial Let’s stay focus on streaming midzys especially on yt and spotify #ITZY #CHESHIRE #ITZY_CHESHIRE
Once again, #ITZY proved that they never fail. Hopefully with this new release #CHESHIRE, they will be even more successful @ITZYofficial twitter.com/Jeff__Benjamin…

ITZY’s sixth album Cheshire has four tracks

JYP Entertainment released the official music video for Cheshire on November 30, 2022. It includes a total of four tracks - Snowy, Freaky, Cheshire, and Boys Like You, and it incorporated ITZY’s pre-released English single Boys Like You.

According to several fans, Cheshire is the type of song that asks, “Hey, why so serious?"

The song tells its listeners to believe in themselves as it is a great way to deal with a lot of their issues. The song wants to convey that one should believe in themselves as there is no other answer to so many problems existing in the world.

Like Cheshire, every song on the album has a different message for the listeners. However, the one constant throughout the song is that listeners need to have confidence in themselves and shouldn't only be serious in their lives.

𝐈𝐓𝐙𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝟏𝐒𝐓 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 <𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄> 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐋𝐀👑 Additional Tickets Open Now! 👑2022.12.01 (THU) 11AM (SGT)♟01.14 DAY 1 : bitly.ws/wrWA♟01.15 DAY 2 : bitly.ws/wDzh#ITZY #MIDZY#ITZY_WORLD_TOUR#ITZY_CHECKMATE https://t.co/mhgr3AJQyi

ITZY, who made their debut in 2019, is currently on their world tour named ITZY The First World Tour: Checkmate. The five-member group, which consists of Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Lia, and Yuna, decided to promote Cheshire after the conclusion of their North American leg on November 13, 2022.

The group is reported to be beginning their tours of South Asian countries soon. They will travel and hold concerts in Jakarta, Singapore, Manila, and Bangkok in the early months of 2023.

As of writing in this article, the official music video for Cheshire has surpassed 19 million views on YouTube.

