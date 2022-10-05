ITZY’s Ryujin and Yeji talking about Crush and Joy on V LIVE receives mixed reactions

Netizens are currently debating whether ITZY members Ryujin and Yeji’s talk on Crush and girlfriend Red Velvet’s Joy were acceptable or not.
On October 4, 2022, the ITZY duo held a live stream on V LIVE to hang out with their fans. In a sea of thousands of comments, an unexpected comment caught Ryujin’s eyes. She said it out loud and chuckled while Yeji seemed clueless about the context of the message. The former whispered into the latter’s ears that the comment talked about seniors’ relationship.
The fan comment read:
“Crush should pay more taxes”
The Dalla Dalla singer’s open and public talk of Crush and Joy’s relationship seems to have ruffled some feathers. The ITZY member became a target on South Korean online forums as many commented that she should not be brazenly talking about her seniors’ relationship.
“Why is Ryujin getting flamed by knetz…”: Fans are divided over ITZY member mentioning Crush and Joy’s public relationship
A day after the 21-year-old singer held a V LIVE with fellow teammates Yeiji and Lia, ITZY’s Ryujin started getting hate comments on South Korean online forums. In the live stream, the idol read a fan’s comment that referenced a “jackpot” joke made on Crush and Red Velvet Joy’s relationship.
K-pop idols use livestream comments to interact with fans. The 21-year-old singer tried the same and picked a comment about her seniors’ relationship. She tried explaining to Yeji what it meant, but it seemed like she did not fully understand it.
The joke implies that Crush should pay more taxes since he won a lottery with Red Velvet’s Joy. Some fans found the joke to be distasteful.
On Pann Nate, fans commented that the ITZY member went too far and should never have mentioned the couple. Despite the two celebrities dating openly since August last year, they believe the relationship is still a sensitive topic. Some fans even said that the comment itself was disrespectful and the ITZY rapper should not have read it out loud.
However, fans on Twitter rose to defend her from the comment that they felt was “not that deep.” They also mentioned that Ryujin only read the comment and did not say anything negative about the couple.
Fans also said that it was hypocritical of people to post negative comments about the ITZY member on the one hand and ask for a dating-friendly industry on the other hand.
Red Velvet’s Joy first reportedly met Crush for a collaboration in his 2020 song Mayday. The two kept in contact and eventually began dating. The duo’s respective agencies confirmed the relationship in August 2021.
ITZY’s latest activities include their second Japanese single album titled Blah Blah Blah, released on October 5, 2022. The music video for the same was released on September 20.