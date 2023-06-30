"The 'I' in ITZY stand for Incredible!": Fans over the moon as the group drops individual teaser photos for BET ON ME

ITZY is coming back this summer. A fresh set of teaser pictures dropped by the group on Friday, June 30, at 12:00 am midnight KST, showed the girls in various backdrops, as if caught in the middle of inner apprehensions. These individual concept posters were released ahead of the launch of their pre-release track, BET ON ME, coming out on July 3, at 12:00 am KST.

Although the entire album Kill My Doubt is scheduled to drop on July 31, at 6:00 pm KST, another pre-release music video for None of My Business, will precede the album on July 24, at 12:00 am midnight KST.

Fans were swept up in waves of glee since their faves have an entire plan chalked out for the upcoming month. Appreciating the girls' hard work, one fan wrote: "The "I" in ITZY stand for Incredible!"

"ITZY's first angst MV???": Fan speculations brew amidst the hype for BET ON ME

Towards the first half of June this year, the quintet announced its plans for a summer return and even though the group had not released the exact date for the comeback, the news was enough to delight MIDZYs (ITZY fans), who were awaiting the girls.

However, the team went on to declare the name of the album, Kill My Doubt, also revealing an official setlist for the songs, additionally confirming CAKE to be the title track.

With the hype of the fast-approaching album in late July and with its pre-releases arriving sooner still, the recent concept images sparked a world of reactions from fans, who have already started speculating on the comeback concept.

Although each has their own interpretation of the individual images, one fan wrote, "ITZY's first angst MV???," while another said, "Girlies lookin' like they're about to star in a K-drama." A particular creative fan typed out an entire scene from their imagination based on one member's poster.

More on ITZY

ITZY, consisting of members -- Ye-ji, Lia, Ryu-jin, Chaer-yeong, and Yu-na -- debuted under JYP Entertainment in the year 2019 with album It'z Different.

The group created a splash as it went on to win several honors, including 'Rookie of the Year' at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, 'Best New Female Artist' at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the 'New Artist Award' at the 29th Seoul Music Awards, among others, going on to become the first K-pop girl group to attain such a "Rookie Grand Slam."

Apart from their talented vocals and rapping skills, the girls also dance like a dream and their performances are a feast to behold. It is no wonder that the group is counted among the best 4th generation K-pop groups like aespa, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, and more.

Kill My Doubt will follow after their previous extended play, Cheshire, released back in November 2022. MIDZYs await with bated breaths for the pre-releases ever-nearing while promotional teasers keep rolling out leading up to the official album release on July 31.

