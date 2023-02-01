“Hope she gets enough rest”: Fans send wishes as ITZY’s Yuna sits out fansign due to health issues

Fans spammed Twitter with get-well-soon wishes for ITZY’s Yuna after JYP Entertainment announced that the idol would not be participating in a fansign due to health issues on January 31, 2023.

The fansign in question was an in-person event "The 2nd Fan Meeting, ITZY MIDZY! Let's Fly" that was scheduled for the night of the same day, January 31. However, the agency announced that the remaining four members, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, and Chaeryoung would be participating in the event as per the original plan.

The agency did not detail the health issues faced by Yuna but only informed fans about the change in schedule. Yuna’s fansign was also postponed so that the idol could meet fans at a later date. ITZY’s fans were naturally sad to hear the news and began sending wishes for a speedy recovery to the idol.

MIDZYs shower ITZY’s Yuna with heartwarming wishes after agency announces health issues

The hectic lifestyle of K-pop idols is often a cause for concern among fans, especially when it comes to the impact of such a lifestyle on their favorite artist's health. It happened this time for MIDZYs, the Sneakers group’s fandom, as JYP Entertainment announced Yuna’s non-participation in the January 31, 2023, fansign and video call event.

Fans replied and quote-retweeted the announcement by cheering for ITZY’s Yuna and wishing her a quick recovery. Some fans even commented with adorable messages, telling the singer that her health is a priority. Take a look at how fans reacted below:

엘리 @heyyeji @ITZYofficial yuna baby get well soon 🥺 recovery and health is always first priority!! :((((( @ITZYofficial yuna baby get well soon 🥺 recovery and health is always first priority!! :(((((

Alex @ryujinhoyuelos ITZY @ITZYofficial

bit.ly/40irPqw ITZY 유나 1/31 (화) 스케줄 안내 ITZY 유나 1/31 (화) 스케줄 안내bit.ly/40irPqw i woke up just to see this i hope she can rest i’m so sad twitter.com/itzyofficial/s… i woke up just to see this i hope she can rest i’m so sad twitter.com/itzyofficial/s…

ゞ @ryucatsumslacc ITZY @ITZYofficial

bit.ly/40irPqw ITZY 유나 1/31 (화) 스케줄 안내 ITZY 유나 1/31 (화) 스케줄 안내bit.ly/40irPqw get well soon yuna your midzy midzy is praying for your recovery 🥺 twitter.com/ITZYofficial/s… get well soon yuna your midzy midzy is praying for your recovery 🥺 twitter.com/ITZYofficial/s…

ITZY_MiDZY @ITZY5MIDZY5 i love you so much @ITZYofficial Get well soon yunai love you so much @ITZYofficial Get well soon yuna💖💖 i love you so much 💕💕💕

jaz ⤮ THE SOUND @flo_withskz @ITZYofficial the fact i chose to put a yuna pc in my phonecase today. get well soon angel 🫶🏾 @ITZYofficial the fact i chose to put a yuna pc in my phonecase today. get well soon angel 🫶🏾

JYP Entertainment reschedules ITZY’s Yuna in-person fansign event

On January 31, 2023, JYP Entertainment informed fans about the changes in the upcoming in-person fansign event. The change was in the member line-up as ITZY’s Yuna was announced to be sitting out the fansign due to certain health issues. The agency’s statement also informed of the new date for her video call and fansign event.

In a statement, JYP Entertainment said (as per translation by Soompi):

“We are informing you that due to Yuna’s health, there will be a change in the schedule for the fan signing event that was scheduled for this evening. There will be no change to the scheduled for the other four members’ in-person fan signing event and video call events this evening, but only Yuna’s event schedule will be changed… to Monday, February 6, 2023 starting from 8 p.m. KST.”

The agency further apologized for causing concern to MIDZYs, the group’s fandom, with the sudden announcement, and assured fans how the agency will take care of the idol on priority:

“We apologize for giving cause for concern to the fans and other people who support ITZY. We will consider our artist’s health our top priority and do our utmost so that she can focus fully on her recovery. Thank you.”

In recent news, ITZY announced a Hong Kong date for their 1st World Tour CHECKMATE, which kicked off in August last year. The show will take place on March 11 at the AsiaWorld-Expo Hall.

Moreover, the group is gradually rising as Cheshire, their latest comeback title track, became their eighth music video to cross 100 million views.

