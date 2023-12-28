“THE TIME IS COME FINALLY”: Fans go crazy as Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and ITZY’s Yeji are rumoured to collaborate at the MBC Gayo Festival

Hwang Yeji of ITZY and Hwang Hyunjin of Stray Kids, also known as the "Hwang siblings" due to the striking resemblance in their visuals are reported to have a collaboration stage. This performance is reported to be a part of the MBC Gayo Daejeon that is set to be held on December 31, 2023, on the New Year’s Eve.

Fans have always wanted to see these two artists perform together because of the strong dynamics they have displayed for their respective groups. Though not confirmed by their company, JYP Entertainment, sources on the internet have allegedly leaked the information.

This news arrived on December 28, and since then, fans have been extremely excited just at the thought of seeing these two together.

Hwang Hyunjin and Hwang Yeji, often affectionately referred to as the "Hwang siblings" by fans, share a unique connection in the K-pop world. While they are not biologically related, their shared surname and similar looks have led to the endearing nickname.

Fans often create such nicknames to express the camaraderie and connection between idols, especially when they share common characteristics or experiences.

Hyunjin is a member of Stray Kids, a prominent boy group under JYP Entertainment, known for their energetic performances and diverse discography, while, Yeji is a member of ITZY, a girl group also under JYP Entertainment, celebrated for their powerful stage presence and empowering concepts.

Due to them being deemed as siblings, fans often express the desire to see them together. Reportedly till now, there have only been rare instances of these two actually interacting. However, the wait for the fans is allegedly over as both the duo are reportedly going to perform at the MBC Gayo festival.

They are reported to have come together for a collaborative stage and will perform on the song Play With Fire by Sam Tinessz. A cover dance performance to this song was uploaded via Stray Kids’ official YouTube channel two years ago, where Hyunjin danced solo to the rhythm of the song.

The news sources state that the Stray Kids' member will perform the song live and will be joined by Yeji towards the end for a duet.

The news has sparked a whirlwind of excitement on social media platforms, with both fandoms expressing their joy and curiosity about what this joint performance might entail.

This collaboration represents a beautiful intersection of two powerhouse groups that have left a mark on the K-pop landscape. Stray Kids and ITZY, both under the JYP Entertainment umbrella, have consistently pushed boundaries and redefined standards in the industry.

As members of these influential groups, Hyunjin and Yeji bring not only their individual prowess but also the collective strength of their respective fandoms.