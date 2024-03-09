7 best-dressed celebrities at Green Carpet Fashion Awards 

Green Carpet Fashion Awards took the spotlight at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, marking the 2024 episode of this esteemed annual festivity. Recognized for blending glamour with sustainability, this event attracts global stars, all while promoting environmental consciousness.

Founded by Livia Firth, an activist keen on integrating fashion with global climate action, it's far from your typical Red Carpet event. This year, under the guidance of Zendaya, Annie Lennox, and Livia Firth, it celebrated fashion's role in sustainability, honoring icons across six cultural archetypes.

The awards, identifying the significant contributions of individuals across various sectors, spotlighted the indispensable link between fashion and ecological awareness.

With a jury comprising renowned figures, the awards aim to set a benchmark for sustainability in fashion. Each honored archetype represents a unique contribution towards eco-conscious fashion, underscoring the event's commitment to a greener future. It's a platform where fashion meets sustainability, proving both can coexist beautifully.

Some of the best-dressed Celebs at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2024

1) Zendaya

She attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards wearing a stunning gown that beautifully represented the colors and atmosphere of a sunset over the ocean. The outfit showcased an ombre effect, smoothly shifting from rich blues to vibrant oranges, imitating the colors of the sky after twilight.

Its fringe detail added a dynamic movement reminiscent of waves, while the intricate beading and snakeskin pattern provided a touch of exotic sophistication. Zendaya's natural curls and the subtle shimmer of silver bangles complemented her ensemble, creating a harmonious and striking appearance.

2) Trudie Styler

Trudie embodied effortless sophistication with her ensemble, striking a perfect balance between casual and chic. She donned a slouchy striped shirt that added a laid-back feel and sleek black coat that lent an air of elegance. The olive green pants were a nod to the event's eco-conscious theme, offering a subtle yet stylish color contrast.

3) Chrissy Teigen

Teigen captivated in a semi-sheer black slip dress that exuded classic elegance. The dress's simplicity was its strength, with a figure-hugging silhouette that gracefully highlighted her contours.

A diamond lariat necklace added a focal point of sparkle, drawing the eye and elevating the outfit's glamour quotient. Adding a chic black clutch provided a seamless accessory choice, completing a look that epitomized timeless style at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

4) Donatella Versace

At Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Donatella radiated in her own creation, a metallic pale pink dress that shimmered with every step. This piece showcased her unique ability to merge high fashion with personal style, featuring a lightweight fabric that draped elegantly over her frame.

The metallic sheen offered a futuristic vibe, while the pale pink hue softened the overall look, creating a delicate balance between edge and elegance. Donatella's ensemble was a testament to her visionary approach to fashion.

5) Helen Hunt

Helen Hunt appeared in a cream-knitted dress that spoke volumes of understated elegance. The texture of the knit added depth and interest to the simple silhouette, while chunky open-toed heels introduced a contrasting modern element.

A black choker served as a bold accessory, adding a contemporary flair to her otherwise classic look. Helen's choice demonstrated a keen eye for mixing textures and styles, resulting in a chic and polished appearance at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

6) Amber Valletta

Amber showcased her bold style by wearing a striking black blazer dress, presenting contemporary elegance. Choosing not to wear a shirt underneath provided a sense of daring to her appearance, while the well-fitted blazer dress emphasized her figure.

The ensemble was enhanced by the addition of glittering pointed-toe heels, adding shine and sophistication.

7) Rupi Kaur

Rupi Kaur presented a look that, while understated, carried significant meaning, especially given the context of presenting "The Futurist" award. Although not explicitly explained, her clothing likely reflected her artistic and sophisticated fashion sense by combining classic and contemporary aspects for a meaningful and visually pleasing appearance.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards once again proved to be a magnificent fusion of style and sustainability. Celebrities like Zendaya, Trudie Styler, and Chrissy Teigen, among others, showcased how fashion can be both glamorous and eco-friendly with their outfits, from ombre gowns to sleek blazer dresses.