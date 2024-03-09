Zendaya once again stole the spotlight at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards with her remarkable outfit. This year, the gathering saw prominent women from diverse industries, all commemorating their accomplishments and celebrating the core spirit of Black womanhood.

Among this assemblage of exceptional talent, Zendaya's selection of attire garnered considerable acclaim, sparking extensive online conversations regarding her fashion acumen.

At the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, the actress from Dune: Part Two made a daring fashion choice, accompanied by her stylist Law Roach. The combination of haute couture with relaxed elements the outfit was quite evident.

Both fans and fashion enthusiasts promptly voiced their adoration, with numerous individuals noting the seamless fusion of trends that Zendaya easily embodies.

Zendaya’s look for ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Event wows fans (Image via Twitter/@womanthinker1)

Zendaya's Look for ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Event fascinated her fans

For the event, Zendaya sported silver corset by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Spring Summer 2020, along with boyfriend jeans. Her outfit was completed with white heels from Christian Louboutin and a huge choker necklace, showcasing modern glamor.

Her appearance was enhanced by fine Bulgari jewelry, which added an extra level of sophistication to her overall outfit.

Fans' reaction to Zendaya's outfit was overwhelmingly positive. While some fans expressed wonder at the actress' secret to always being in shape, others exclaimed over her look.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zendaya's ensemble for the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Event not only established a lofty standard for fashion, but also demonstrated her status as a fashion influencer in the entertainment sector.

Her adeptness at effortlessly combining many fashion components into a unified, attention-grabbing outfit showcases her acute fashion sense and comprehension of her personal image.

Zendaya's latest fashion statement has sparked ongoing discussions among admirers, who draw inspiration from her style. This demonstrates that her influence extends beyond her on-screen performances, establishing her as a fashion-forward celebrity who consistently captivates and inspires with every appearance.