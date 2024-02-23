“She loves that man bad”: Netizens swoon as Zendaya says Tom Holland has the most ‘rizz’

Zendaya, the American actress and singer, recently gushed about her boyfriend and his charm in a recent interview with Buzzfeed. The couple is known to be outspoken about their affection for each other.

On February 22, 2024, the actress appeared in the Buzzfeed studio to promote the release of the movie Dune: Part Two. She was asked which of her Dune co-stars had the most ‘rizz.’ Rizz is the new term for charisma in the social media world. She replied,

"Me. Hello? I don’t know. Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland."

Netizens reacted to the actress's remark about her boyfriend on social media.

The 27-year-old's co-stars included Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Christopher Walken, Charlotte Rampling, Rebecca Ferguson Javier Bardem, and more. The film is set to release in the United States on March 1, 2024, as per Variety.

Netizens react as Zendaya praises Tom Holland’s ‘Natural Gift’ of rizz

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman reportedly began dating Tom Holland in 2017 after meeting on the set of Spiderman: Homecoming. The couple kept their relationship a secret until they were pictured kissing in 2021 and paparazzi photos surfaced online. They addressed the same in a November 2021 interview with GQ, as per ELLE.

On Thursday, Zendaya appeared in the Buzzfeed studios to have the famous puppy interview. The sit-down was a promotion for her new movie, Dune: Part Two. It is the sequel to Dune: Part One, this time following the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family, as per Rotten Tomatoes.

When Zendaya was asked about the charm of her co-stars and who among them had the most "rizz," she turned the topic towards her beau, Tom Holland. She expressed how their personalities complement each other, saying,

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at talking to people and getting to know people and you see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. He's got that natural gift."

Netizens reacted to Zendaya swooning over her beau with positive messages.

Last year, Tom Holland made headlines by talking about his charisma. The actor had claimed that he had no/limited rizz in an interview with Buzzfeed. He said,

"I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz. I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game, probably making a movie with each other. It definitely helps when the characters you're playing are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That's kind of where my rizz is at."

Both parties have been busy with their projects in the film industry. Zendaya, with her Dune sequel, Tom Holland, is occupied with Spider-Man 4. It is in development, with no confirmed release date, as per IMDb.