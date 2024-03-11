“This is just too iconic”: Fans go berserk as BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes a stunning appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party

BLACKPINK’s Rosé made a striking appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, sparking a frenzy online. Her presence stole the spotlight at the 96th Academy Awards, hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where renowned actors such as Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone clinched prestigious awards.

As her photos and videos at the after-party went viral within minutes, fans could not stop talking about the BLACKPINK member's stunning appearance.

As the global ambassador for Saint Laurent, she donned a full-length free-flowing gown, with a huge cut at the waist and a long bow at the back. She tied her hair in a sleek blonde ponytail, accessorizing her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a golden cuff.

The On The Ground singer is the first among the BLACKPINK members to make an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Fans on social media expressed their excitement at watching her take over the red carpet in her style. A user on X, referring to her appearance at the party, said, “This is just too iconic.”

“She's on a different level”: Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK's Rosé's surprising appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

BLACKPINK's Rosé has been making waves with her recent appearances at Paris Fashion Week and the Oscars pre-party, and her presence continued at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 11.

Previously, the How You Like That singer was seen wearing a brown tiered gown at the 2024 Yves Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter showcase in Paris. She opted for another elegant black gown from the luxury brand at the Oscars pre-party. Rosé has once again taken over social media with her remarkable presence at the after-party.

Fans have also showered love on Rosé's latest style, praising her caramel flowy gown and sleek ponytail. They could not get enough of her splendid look at the event, highlighting her commitment to wearing the sunglasses. Fans flocked to social media platforms to compliment their favorite K-pop idol.

Here are some reactions.

Rosé, along with her bandmates, has been in the limelight for their contract renewal with YG Entertainment for their group activities. Previously, it was reported that the singer would establish her own label to continue her solo activities following the announcement of Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo's agencies.

In a brief interaction with a fan at the Incheon International Airport when she made her way to Paris on February 25, she requested her fans to wait for a while for the announcement regarding her upcoming activities as a solo artist.