BLACKPINK Rosé stuns fans with the Oscars Pre-party look: “Chic and effortlessly gorgeous”

On March 8, 2024, Saint Laurent hosted a pre-Oscars party, and BLACKPINK Rosé graced the event, leaving fans in awe. The party was held at a private residence in Los Angeles, hosted by the French brand's Creative Director, Anthony Vacarello. Many celebrities attended the event including Jennifer Coolidge, Zoë Kravitz, Salma Hayek, Lenny Kravitz, and BLACKPINK Rosé.

Many media outlets as well as Rosé herself shared some of the moments from the Oscars Pre-party via Instagram. The photos went viral quickly as netizens seemed to be obsessed with the look of the K-pop artist. As per one of the X posts, the singer looks chic and effortlessly gorgeous.

Fans are impressed by the new look of BLACKPINK Rosé for the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars party

Known for her strong vocals, stage presence, and unique fashion sense, BLACKPINK Rosé never ceased to impress the audience with her visuals. Just a few days ago, on February 27, 2024, the K-pop idol attended the YSL FW24 Paris Fashion Week show and fans went gaga over her look. At the event, she wore a flowy sheer brown gown with black shades.

Fans are amazed by another new look of BLACKPINK Rosé at the recent Saint Laurent pre-Oscars party. Fans are captivated by the flowing black see-through dress that she was wearing at the party. The dress is from Saint Laurent's SS24 Women's Wear collection. And once again she accessorized her look with a black shade. After looking at the photos shared by Rosé, one fan commented on her Instagram post,

"Black Dress,Blonde hair,Sunglasses......you must be the Charismatic Roseanne Park"

Her hair was done in a simple style with side-parted long wavy blonde hair. Considering the posts on X and comments on Instagram, it is quite evident that her look at the event was quite impressive. One fan commented on her Instagram post,

"Rosé there are lots of people who loves you around the world. We wanted you to know that you are an inspiration for lots of us. You are a strong, talented and beautiful person from inside and outside. We trust you, we support you, WE WILL STAY WITH YOU."

Not only these but the X is also flooded with admiring posts about her visuals at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars party. Here are some of the X posts.

As of February 2024, the singer is reportedly preparing to launch her own label for solo music promotions. Along with that, she also has her own YouTube channel by the name of @rosesarerosie. Via this channel, she shares simple vlog videos.