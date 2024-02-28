Blackpink Rose’s look for YSL Paris Fashion Week show wins the internet: "She's so gorgeous"

Blackpink Rose attended the YSL show at Paris Fashion Week, making the fashion world awestruck. In Paris Fashion Week Women's FW2024, the members of BlackPink stunned everyone.

At the YSL Saint Laurent fashion show, Rose decked up in a brown sheer ensemble and enjoyed the show, sitting in the front row. Her blonde hair with black sunglasses complimented her overall look which equally aligned with the clothing pieces displayed by the French fashion label YSL.

In this fashion week, YSL presented sheer clothing, the see-through ensembles. The transparent clothing, one of the signature statements of the brand, filled the runways with a provocative yet stylish appearance.

The Saint Laurent fashion parade turned out to be one of the hit shows from the fashion week, Blackpink Rose snatched the eyeballs of the fashion enthusiasts. While her pictures came on the internet, her fans flooded the comments with love notes.

@Wkorea uploaded a clip of Rose, posing on the internet, which became a significant post and fans wrote their perception. A follower, named @cpkeyk noted,

@cpkeyk commented "She's so gorgeous" ( Image via @wkorea/Instagram)

Other comments from the fans are etched below.

Fans love the outfit of Blackpink Rose at YSL show in Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink Rose graced a chocolate brown dress, exuding glamour in a see-through ensemble. The dress was designed in three pieces. On the dark bra top, the sheer layer of the clothing pieces cascaded throughout. it was tied on the collarbone, showcasing a flowy pattern.

At the bottom, she added a matching skirt in see-through fabric. It showcased her innerwear through the skirt which was designed in a similar flowy pattern with ruffle hem.

This dark muted ensemble was complemented by her black sunglasses which she kept on throughout the show. It also hid her eye makeup while she embraced rosy blush and lip shade for overall makeup. Her sleek platinum blond hair added an extra modish look to the whole ensemble.

Fans love the outfit and compared her to the queen.

Fans love the outfit of Blackpink Rose at the YSL show in Paris Fashion Week ( Image via @Wkorea/ Instagram)

Not only Rose, but another member of the band, Jisoo attended the Dior show, adorned a preppy schoolgirl look.

She wore a white shirt and black tie, layered with a mini blazer dress. She kept things very clean and added a belt to enhance the formal look. For hairstyle, she adopted two sleek braids to add the schoolgirl aesthetics to her look further.