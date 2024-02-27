“DIOR’s MAIN EVENT EVERY PARIS FASHION WEEK”: Fans go gaga as BLACKPINK's Jisoo stuns with her appearance at the brand's AW24 show

BLACKPINK's Jisoo made heads turn at the Dior Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 show for the latest season of Paris Fashion Week held on February 27 at 3 pm CET. The French city lit up its stages once more for the highly anticipated bi-annual fashion event, displaying the Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collections from the masters of Parisian haute couture and contemporary design.

The BLACKPINK vocalist, who has also been Dior's global brand ambassador for fashion and beauty since 2021, was confirmed as an attendee of the luxury brand's show earlier this month, and fans eagerly anticipated her appearance. Dressed to the nines in a short black blazer from the Dior Fall 2024 look by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the idol known for her sophisticated fashion sense, wore her hair in braids.

Jisoo took to the red carpet at the Jardin des Tuileries, posing in front of the Dior media wall. Reacting to clips and photos showcasing the moment, one fan wrote, "DIOR's MAIN EVENT EVERY PARIS FASHION WEEK."

"Every angle screams perfection": Fans claim as BLACKPINK's Jisoo graces the red carpet at Dior Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 show at PFW

Upon arriving at the event, the idol was immediately greeted by Mathilde Favier, the PR Director of Dior Couture. While the two were captured exchanging pleasantries, Jisoo waved to fans around the area. She was also seen standing for pictures with the Paris-based label's creative director and renowned Italian fashion designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

On the runway itself, the FLOWER singer was captured sitting in the front row next to Dior CEO Delphine Arnault, Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, and his wife Hélène Mercier-Arnault. Furthermore, some viral sneak-peeks show BLACKPINK's Jisoo with twin braids like Rosalía's, taking selfies together. What's more, the two were seen bonding over their matching hairstyles.

Simultaneously, the 29-year-old K-pop sensation and fashion trendsetter began trending under hashtags like #JISOOxDiorAW24 and JISOO THE HUMAN DIOR on X mere moments following her arrival at the gathering.

Additionally, BLACKPINK's Jisoo attracted attention during the last Paris Fashion Week, making her appearance at the Dior Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 show equally unmissable and much-awaited by her fans. BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) presently cannot get enough of her content from the star-studded happening.

Meanwhile, as per Vogue Business estimates, BLACKPINK's Jisoo was dubbed the Top Influencer for Dior Spring/Summer 2024 on October 11, 2023, contributing 26% or $11.5M to Dior's overall Earned Media Value (EMV).

In other updates, the artist introduced her new management agency, BLISSOO, on February 21, 2024. While she commenced individual activities under her own label, she continues to be signed as a member of the K-pop quartet, BLACKPINK, under YG Entertainment.