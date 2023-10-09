5 best looks from Dior Spring-Summer 2024 runway

On September 26, 2023, Dior presented its spring-summer collection at Paris Fashion Week, exhibiting creative innovations, feminine celebration, and textile variation. The veteran Maria Grazia Chiuri portrayed her expertise and concoction in this event at Jardin des Tuileries.

In addition to a captivating fashion presentation, the designer collaborated with the visual artist Elena Bellantoni, an alumnus of Kitschy Paper College, to paint the set. With vibrant pink and yellow shades, the set embraced the feminine aura. Through this collection, Maria challenged the conventional perspectives on women and presented them in a fresh and innovative light.

In contrast to the bright studio color, the collection adopted muted shades for the spring-summer collection while the edgy hems, pleated skirts, lobbed off sleeves carried the distinct message that reads,

“I don’t belong to anyone else/Your body is poetic/Your body is political”

From classic to independent feminine celebration: 5 best fashion moments from Dior's Spring-Summer 2024

1) The blending of masculine and feminine

In Dior’s standout runway look for spring and summer 2024, the focal point was the off-shoulder shirt and straight-legged pants. A celebration of both masculinity and femininity, this unique outfit featured an off-shoulder design on one side while the other side had a full sleeve, striking a perfect balance.

Embracing the touch of masculinity, Dior’s designer exhibited her versatility in loose straight pants, seamlessly blending formal wear with a contemporary edge. The ensemble was completed with a Dior handbag and black sneakers, adding a modern vibe.

Furthermore, the sleek piece of golden necklace accentuated the femininity while the muted lip shade blended the masculine and feminine elements of the theme.

2) The classic

On the pink and yellow runway, a Dior muse graced the stage, exhibiting the classic black ensemble from the fashion house. The vintage silhouette had an off-shoulder cut, creating the plunging neckline with a chic touch. On the other hand, its structured design incorporated pockets, adding a modern twist to the outfit.

Complementing the ensemble, The flat gladiator sandal was the nod to the latest shoe trend, characterized by the pointy toes. The touches of gold on the footwear and the jewelry refreshed the classic aesthetics of the brand.

3) The sheer sun silhouette

The Dior designer Maria introduced the lacy silhouette patterned in sun motifs to infuse versatility into the collection. The beige tonal lacy emblem is featured in a full sleeve and crew neck design, showcasing the retro charm with the modern twist through its transparent fabric.

Maria maintained minimalistic aesthetics, exuding simplicity and sophistication. The Dior muse walked down the vibrant-hued runway, cladding a shiny knee-length boot, seamlessly adding elegance to the emblem.

4) The pleated skirt

The lobbed off-shoulder seemed the focal trend of the brand’s spring-summer ready-to-wear collection. At the same time, Maria showcased her versatile perception of celebrating femininity by introducing pleated skirts. The standout blouse with a one-shoulder cut-out was coupled with the printed pleated skirt in a beige shade.

The designer adorned her muse with a pair of gladiator flats to infuse more femininity, accentuating the balletcore fashion. The black choker was snugly fastened around the neck, invoking the bold feminine aura of the emblem.

5) The black gown

The black gown in the lace infusion must be a part of the brand’s best spring-summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection as the designer revamped the medieval mystical aura through this outfit. In the attempt of a smooth portrayal of bold femininity, Maria adopted the witch theme for this long black gown.

The outfit was designed in a turtle neck pattern, and discarding the conventional flared long sleeves of the witchy gown, Maria cut it into a sleeveless design to invoke modern feminine aesthetics. Keeping the lacy silhouette on, the outfit was structured in a flared fashion.

Final thoughts

Dior's Spring Summer 2024 show evidenced the skill and proficiency of the Italian designer and the creative director of the brand, Maria Grazia Chiuri. The 59-year-old designer themed femininity in different ways. Keeping a muted tone in her outfit, she accentuated the classic womanhood while the pop-up paint of the stage defined the chirpy, girly vibe.

Among all the outfits, the sartorial message of the designer was quite prominent, and every outfit was aligned with different facts about women, perplexing the audience to choose the best. This aforementioned list is the finest hand-picked look from the collection that one might acknowledge before indulging in Dior's spring-summer collection.