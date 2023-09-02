The Blundstone x L.L.Bean Chelsea Boot: More details explored 

The Maine brand L.L.Bean collaborated with Tasmania-based Blundstone for the Chelsea 500 boot iteration. Both the brands have put forward their best to build the shoe and the Chelsea boot has a L.L.Bean signature silhouette on its ankle cut-out.

"Be an outsider" believer brand L.L Bean is mostly known for its best customer service, authentic experimental lab, and boots. Their signature duck coat and its plaids have been incorporated in the Chelsea 500 for their collaboration by product.

When one brand is known for its fearless outsider customers, another Tasmania-based brand, gets its recognition by producing durable shoes for the farmers or workers. Blundstone continues its more than 150 years of tradition to make durable and stylish boots.

This shock-prevented leather silhouette boot is on the shelves of Blundstone and L.L.Bean with a price tag of $219.95.

Blundstone x L.L.Bean brings a durable boot infusing the plaid cutout at the ankle

L.L.Bean has continued its itinerant aura through its products since 1911 when the namesake founder, Leon Leonwood Bean, founded the brand in Maine. After a hunting trip to England, he felt the need for a durable boot and that was the flame that gradually increased its flicker through several hunting and fishing products.

L.L. Bean debuted a boot as the very first item under his brand in that year. Due to its separation of soles and top, the company received 100 pairs back from customers the following year. Bean reimbursed them after learning his lesson and emphasized his commitment to improvement.

Since then, the company never looked back and just like any other shoe brand, L.L.Bean established itself as the best boot company which also included several products later on. In 1921, Bean introduced the Duck Coat and gifted it to Admiral Donald MacMillan for his Arctic expedition.

Through several ups and downs, the brand has established itself on the basis of its authentic customer services and premium quality products. On the other hand, Blundstone is catering to the feet of rackers, farmers, and workers. To satisfy their hardworking customers, the brand amalgamated durability with futuristic designs in their boots.

About this collaboration, Kate Shevack, Head of U.S. Marketing for Blundstone, said:

“With similar histories and a shared mission to create long-lasting products that are both comfortable and versatile, there was no hesitation to partner with L.L. Bean for Blundstone’s first-ever US product collaboration. Our limited-edition boot is as utilitarian and no-nonsense as it gets. It’s a modern reflection of what our consumers have come to know and love about our brands over 264 combined years of delivering products built to last.”

More details on Blundstone x L.L.Bean Chelsea 500 boot

The boot has an inclusion of premium leather DNA of Blundstone and the upper is made in stout brown color with water-resistant leather. The TPU outsole gets a layer of cushioned midsole that perfectly cups the upper.

The steel shank adds more durability to the boot whereas the elastic lateral part brings out the flexibility. The Maine plaids on the ankle cut-out carry the L.L. Bean's branding and the iconic pull tab is also etched with Bean's branding.

The boot collection comes in a limited edition and both the brand websites are selling the boot for $219.95.