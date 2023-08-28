Clarks x Eastpack collection: Where to get, price, release date, and other details explored

The British footwear company Clarks has partnered with Eastpack, a Boston-based backpack brand for their new launch. With the signature zipper on the Clarks' 90's silhouette, the collection hit the market on August 24, marking the first collaborative launch between the two.

The newly appointed creative director of the London-based designer Martine Rose who is mostly known as the men's fashion designer whispered about the collaboration in her London Fashion Week 2024. The collection reiterates in two dark shades with Eastpak's waterproof silhouette.

Boston-based backpack company Eastpak has contributed numerous durable products to the world of backpacks. Several collaborations with designers like Christopher Raeburn have aided Eastpak to flare out globally.

The collaboration with the London-based shoe brand is another great opportunity to display their comfortable and durable backpack silhouette.

The launch is available for $130 on the Clarks website in men's and women's versions.

Eastpak x Clarks Torhill iteration appeared in two color blocks

The London-based shoe brand's silhouette and logo are pretty famous among shoe enthusiasts as their quintessential design with a futuristic twist enchanted people. Their collaboration with designer Danielle Cathari recently released a pack of colorful women's casuals creating the hype.

In May 2023, the brand also appointed its first guest creative director Martine Rose, a London-based men's fashion designer who launched her debut shoes from this footwear level in London Fashion Week 2024.

She quoted on the outlet of the London-based brand,

“Clarks is something that’s so intrinsic to British culture and obviously Jamaican culture because it’s huge in Jamaica because of the Commonwealth. There’s a couple of British brands that are really big in Jamaica because Britishness is a sign of quality and you take it out of context it takes on a life of its own, like a myth.”

However, the collaboration under Martine is another creative team-up between Eastpak and Clarks. The CMO of the brand McRae shared during the launch,

“Our mission at Clarks is to empower everyone with the freedom to move comfortably. To me, that’s the filter by which we put everything we do through. If it doesn’t ladder back up to that, it’s most likely not right for the brand. This is precisely why a collaboration with Eastpak was a natural fit. Our core values run parallel."

More details on the Clarks x Eastpak Torhill collection

The Torhill collection consists of two colorways and both are available for men and women. The signature waterproof Eastpak canvas is featured in the shoe brand's retro models Big Gripper and Wallabee. Keeping the shoe in a sober tone, the designers added a zipper discarding the traditional lace system.

For the launch, 'You Don't Love Me Anymore' singer Cat Burns was spotted in the campaign where she wore the dark red tonal Torshil zipper shoe with a white sock. Apart from its upper, what is more enticing is its translucent rubber sole which is designed with hard ribs for better traction.

Also, the insole has plush cushioning and the removable footbed makes the shoe more charming and comfortable. In dark red and black colorways, the shoes are unisex.

To distinguish the male and female versions, the designers played with the ankle section. The women's collection has a higher ankle length than the men's one. On the translucent outsole, the shoe brand etched its logo throughout the sole where the Eastpak branding has been done on the heel counter.

The shoe collection is available at the Clarks website with a price tag of $130.