Supreme x Clarks Originals Spring 2023 collection: Release time, release date and more details explored

The history between Supreme and Clarks Originals dates back to 2011 when the two brands collaborated to release a special edition of the iconic Clarks Wallabee shoe.

The collaboration was a huge success, and the limited-edition shoes sold out almost immediately, leading to long lines and online chaos.

Since then, the two brands have continued to collaborate on several other projects, releasing new versions of the Wallabee and other Clarks Originals styles with updated designs and materials.

The collaborations have become highly sought after by sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike, with many of the releases selling out quickly and commanding high resale prices on the secondary market.

Supreme and Clarks Originals are back together again. In 2023, the two brands will launch a special spring collection that features Wallabee shoes. The collection will launch in May 11, 2023 in the United States at 11 a.m. EST. The collection will see a launch in Japan on May 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. JST.

Supreme x Clarks Originals Spring 2023 collection features three special colorways, red/yellow, black, and beige

For the 2023 collaboration, Supreme partners with Clarks to produce an all-new line of Wallabees for men and women. These bespoke iterations are prepared for the springtime and are set to arrive in four colours that have been created just for Supreme. The upper of the shoe is made of high-quality suede, and it features an appliqué design that is sewn onto the upper of the shoe.

The upper parts of the shoes are embroidered with a star pattern that extends from the toe to the side of the shoes and the heel. The leather linings are complemented with a natural crepe sole. The logo for both Clarks Originals and Supreme can be spotted on the insoles of the shoes as well as debossed into the suede tags that are affixed to the shoelaces.

Clarks Wallabee 2011 was the first collaboration between the two brands and featured a special edition of the iconic Clarks Wallabee shoe. The shoe came in a suede upper with a crepe sole and was available in four different colors.

Clarks Wallabee Boot 2014 was the second time Wallabee model to receive the Supreme collaboration treatment. The shoes featured a premium suede upper, leather lining, and crepe sole. The shoes were available in three different colors.

Clarks Wallabee 2015 was the third Wallabee collaboration between Supreme and Clarks Originals saw the silhouette revisited once again. This time with a crocodile-embossed leather upper and a crepe sole. The shoe was available in three different colors.

Clarks Wallabee Gore-Tex 2017 was the fourth Wallabee collaboration featured the iconic silhouette with a Gore-Tex upper and a crepe sole. The shoes were available in three different colors.

The last Wallabee collaboration between the two brands was in 2021 when the iconic Wallabee silhouette once again reimagined, this time with a hairy suede upper and a crepe sole. The shoes were available in four different colors.

The partnership between Supreme and Clarks Originals has been characterized by a mutual respect for each other's history and style.

Clarks Originals has been making shoes since 1825, while Supreme has been at the forefront of streetwear culture since its founding in 1994. Together, they have created a unique blend of classic and contemporary style that appeals to a wide range of consumers.

