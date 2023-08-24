Pick n Pay x Thando Ntuli x Kiav Mitoo collection: Where to buy, release date, price, and more details explored

The South African retail chain Pick n Pay recently introduced a new collection at their stores, in collaboration with Thando Ntuli and Kiav Mitoo. Launched in a predominantly pink and lilac color palate, the new collection includes five exquisite outfits for the women's section.

A 26-year-old young fashion designer, Thando Ntuli from Cape Town has already bagged several awards, including the 2022 Mr. Price New Talent Search Award. This young designer has also launched her own fashion label named Munkus, which is her nickname as well.

Kiav Mitoo, meanwhile, is a freelance graphic designer. Both Mitoo and Ntuli worked together for 1 year to bring out the best in this collaboration.

The latest collection was launched on August 17 at the flagship store of Pick n Pay in Sandton. The price range for the clothes starts at 399.99 South African rand, which counts to $21 (approx).

Thando Ntuli feels fashion is all about comfort and not just mere luxury garments and she took inspiration from her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother regarding fashion, as per News 24. She told the news outlet that she tries to fill the gap among different generations through her fashion.

Regarding this collaboration, Thando Ntuli shared with News 24,

"With this particular collection, it was more of now I've gotten into the corporate world, but I'm also in my own sense of being a creative, so what can I do to meet [both worlds] in the middle where I can wear sneakers and still look cool, dress it up, dress it down? So I found a balance between the two for this collection."

True to her words, the newly-launched collection includes elegant attires that can be worn to work as well as for more relaxed events. It includes blazers, wrap-around dresses, pleated dresses, jackets, and even tailored pants. All the outfits come in two variants, one for pink and another for floral prints.

According to Kiav, the graphic designer, Lily represents feminity, so he chose the flowers as the theme of this collaboration. He told News 24 about his experience,

"I started researching what type of flowers represent strong women, and lilies are the flowers for Women's Month. They represent motherhood, femininity, and the pink and the purples also represent all of that [including] uniqueness, and harmony. Those are the aspects I took into consideration, and stylising it was pretty straightforward. It's a digital style that I've done once or twice before."

Through this launch, Pick n Pay, the sustainability-conscious brand also inaugurated its new revamped store made of recycled cloths and hangers.

