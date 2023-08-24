Danielle Cathari x Clarks shoes: Where to get, price release date, and more details explored

The Clarks' Wallabee shoe line has collaborated with a young creative designer Danielle Cathari and the collection is now available in the stores. The new collection of Wallabee shoes for women was launched on August 18, 2023, on both the brands' websites.

The British brand Clarks is known for its quintessential shoe range and the Wallabee is one of their best-selling shoe lines. Danielle Cathari was the one who picked this particularly beloved shoe for the collaboration.

The popularity of these Wallabee shoes has flared out all thanks to Jamaican migration to North America. Being one of the great dress shoes, its cushy materials and elegant design enchanted shoe lovers.

Danielle is an Amsterdam-based designer who started her career by blending some Adidas material as a school project. Since then, the designer never looked back.

Before the collaboration, Danielle Cathari shared her penchant for the Clark's Wallabee shoe lines. She infused the quintessential tincture on them and brought out seven shades for $190.

Danielle Cathari used Tumblr to post her handcrafted pieces for sale at the age of 16

As mentioned earlier, Danielle Cothari is a young Amsterdam-based designer who started her career early when she was in school. For a school project, she took Adidas clothes and recycled them infusing her creativity.

Since she was working on a school project as a teen, she didn't think that there would be lawsuits about her activities. Following that, the fearless young designer said that either Adidas would take action against her or adopt her into their creative team. The latter came to be true and she was quoted speaking about the same by WePresnt.

"Either they could sue me for using their famous stripes, or bring me in. They brought me in, obviously. It was kind of. I was a student and I had no (commercial) intentions, it started out as a school project so I wasn’t thinking about legal stuff,” she told WePresnt.

With the Adidas team, Danielle worked for the "Deconstructed Collection" where Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin posed.

At 16 years old, she chose to sell handmade bows and ties instead of working in a part-time job. She used to post them on Tumblr and seeing her creative talent, VFiles, a fashion brand contacted her for New York Fashion Week and the rest is history.

Danielle spoke to Hypersnobity about the new collection with Clarks and said that she wanted to create her own crayon color palette while "playing with the idea of synesthesia. It is a phenomenon of the brain when it routes sensory information via several unrelated channels. This leads to the person experiencing more than one sense simultaneously. An example of this would be when people associate color with particular days.

"It’s different for everyone, but somehow I find red fitting for Monday. Light green goes with Tuesday and purple is truly a color for Friday," Danielle Cathari said.

More details on Danielle Cathari x Clarks collaboration

Wallabee shoes are the solution for those who want comfort and elegance at the same time. The square-toe chukkas have a blend of laces and crape soles to cater to the feet of its wearers. Several sneakerheads opted for these shoes as a Wallabee pair isn't as casual as a sneaker but provides utmost comfort on long hectic days.

This new women's collection was released in seven shades- Navy blue, Red, Light Green, Purple, Brown, Lime yellow, and light blue, which came in a tactile finish. The classic Clarks premium silhouette featured the Wallabees are made with hand-stitched Moccasin upper and crepe sole.

With the same color keyholes, this series has included breathable materials. People can get the collection from the Clarks stores in London, Manchester, Osaka, and Tokyo. Additionally, Danielle Cathari's website is also selling the new collection for $190.