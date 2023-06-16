Top 5 pastel-hued sneakers of all time 

Pastel-hued sneakers are unconventional, classy, and overall fabulous for sneakerheads who love to add subtle, refreshing colors to their shelf. Surrounding oneself with pastel colors can create a sense of tranquility and relaxation. Moreover, because pastel tones are frequently seen as gender-neutral, a wide range of people will likely find them appealing.

People are questioning the gender roles that have been traditionally established, and pastel sneakers offer a platform for them to express themselves regardless of their gender identity. There has been a rise in the popularity of pastel-hued sneakers among people as a direct result of this inclusiveness.

There are a lot of footwear brands that create some of the most amazing pastel-hued sneakers for enthusiasta. Therefore, here is the list of top pastel-hued sneakers of all time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The Adidas Roverend Adventure and 4 more pastel-hued sneakers of all time

1) Nike Air Force 1 Low "Paisley Pastel"

Since its introduction in 1982, the Air Force 1 Low sneaker has amassed a sizeable fanbase and continues to enjoy widespread acclaim. Sneakerheads see these particular styles of Air Force footwear as among the brand's most iconic iterations. At this point, it will be shown to you in a charming "Paisley Pastel" overlay.

Canvas overlays of the paisley style in pastel colors of orange, purple, and green quickly deviate from the traditional appearance. White leather is used to construct the base. A Nike Swoosh logo is embroidered on the insoles, and a Nike Air logo is stitched on the rear of the heel and the back of the panel, which is white too.

In addition, the tongue and the Nike laces both include silver metal for an additional touch of intricacy. The shoe has a clean foundation in the form of a white midsole and a tan outsole, and it is finished off with a set of white laces to complete the look.

These pastel-hued sneakers are set to be released in Spring of this year and will be available for $160 at the official Nike retail site and other select outlets.

2) Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort "Easter"

The women's Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort "Easter" is an updated version of the shoe that was first released in 1985. It features a reconstructed build that is finished in a variety of pastel colors. The vamp, quarter panel, and eyestay of the leather upper are rendered in shades of pink, while the forefoot and heel overlays are done in lavender and mint, respectively.

The high-cut collar, which features exposed layers of foam and a soft microfiber lining, has cut-out Swooshes that flaunt a black textile underlay. This is also reproduced on the high-cut collar. The heel features top-loaded Zoom Air cushioning that is housed in a foam midsole. Rubber that is see-through in appearance covers the underfoot portion of the outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort "Easter" was released in 2018 and is available for $130 at the official Nike retail site and other select outlets.

3) PALACE X Adidas Pastel Stan Smith

Skateboard brand Palace has just unveiled its lookbook for Spring 2021, which involves a partnership with Adidas Originals. The two have worked together to create two eye-catching hues based on the iconic Stan Smith silhouette. These include a pastel variant and a design combining green, white, and pink.

The initial rendition of the shoe features undertones of pink, light blue, and yellow across its panels. It is then rounded off with pastel orange laces and a cream midsole. The second collaboration has white side panels, a cream toe box, pink and green heel tabs, and other color combinations. Both pairs of pastel-hued sneakers feature a perforated "P" across the lateral, and the back of each shoe is rounded off with a co-branded logo.

The PALACE X Adidas Pastel Stan Smith was released in 2021 and is available for $130 at the official Adidas retail site and other select outlets.

4) Adidas UltraBoost "Pastel Pink"

The Adidas women's UltraBoost "Pastel Pink" refreshes the look of the lifestyle-runner with a spectrum of hues that are more subdued. The breathable Primeknit upper features an irregular pink finish, and it is reinforced with a tonal forefoot overlay and a molded heel counter.

Two of the iconic three stripes that are embedded into the midfoot cage's translucent material have subtly varying colors on them. The responsive cushioning of these pastel-hued sneakers is a result of a full-length, pink-painted Boost midsole, which sits atop a black Continental rubber outsole.

The Adidas UltraBoost "Pastel Pink" was released in 2020 and is available for $130 at the official Adidas page and other select retail sites.

5) Adidas Roverend Adventure

The Adidas Roverend Adventure White Aluminum sneaker stands out even from a distance because of its unique design, which is incomparable to any other. A sky-blue TPU cage and leather overlays hold the grey fabric upper of this eye-catching version of the shoe, drawing inspiration from nature.

Meanwhile, the comfortable and stylish touches provided by the soft tongue and rich brown textile inner lining can be seen as well. An oversized, chunky outsole that features geographic ridges offers a cushioned and supple ride to the wearer's foot. This Adidas Roverend Adventure shoe is finished off with delicate laces that have a lace lock.

These pastel-hued sneakers were released in 2022 and are available at the official Adidas retail site and other select outlets.

These are the top five pastel-hued sneakers that can add a splash of color to your shelf. Let us know in the comment section which of these you are planning to add to your list.

