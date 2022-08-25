Where to buy the Aesthetics x Palace collection? Price, release date and more explored

London-based skateboarding brand Palace is coming together with another unique skate brand, Aesthetics, for an apparel and accessories collection consisting of jeans, tees, hoodies, joggers, and more. The duo's collaborative collection, dubbed the Palaesthetics, also includes accessories such as skate decks, caps, and beanies.

Fresh off its collaboration with the iconic American sportswear label, Starter, launched on August 12, 2022, the skateboarding label is returning to its roots by collaborating with Aesthetics.

The latest collaborative collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Palace Skateboards on Friday, August 26, 2022.

More about the upcoming Fall 2022 Aesthetics x Palace Palaesthetics collection

Upcoming Fall 2022 Aesthetics x Palace Palaesthetics collection (Image via Palace Skateboards)

Following collaborations with Adidas, Starter, and Champion Store Exclusive, the distinctive British label is teaming up with the iconic skate brand, Aesthetics, for a fall 2022 collection. The Aesthetics x Palace collection, dubbed the Palaesthetics, will be released in conjunction with the label's week four release for the Fall 2022 season.

The partnership between the London streetwear label and the classic skating brand is one-of-a-kind. This is because Palace founders Gareth Skewis and Lev Tanju worked together at London's legendary Slam Skates in 2001.

During their 2001 collaboration, the duo obsessively watched Aesthetic's seminal skate videos, Ryde or Die Vol. 1, in order to internalise the styles of iconic street skaters such as John Igei, Rob Welsh, Sal Barbier, Kevin Taylor, Clyde Singleton, and others.

The duo's most recent collaboration aims to celebrate Aesthetics' signature style through a variety of unique and relaxed silhouettes. The limited edition collection includes nine pieces that are heavily influenced by pop culture, sportswear, and rap.

The relaxed capsules include football jerseys, hoodies, sweatsuits, jeans, tees, caps, skate deck, caps, and beanies.

Each of these nine pieces is constructed in a distinctly late '90s and early '00s style. The accessories set includes two black and dark blue caps, two black and grey beanies, and a single green skateboard deck.

The collaborative collection is accompanied by a photo shoot and video campaign featuring Liberace's music and the Exodus theme.

Aside from the co-branding logos, the designs include numerous sports references, including baseball and football references, as well as an immortalising photo print.

Those interested in buying these limited-edition collaborative offerings from the Palaesthetics collection can do so beginning Friday, August 26, 2022, both in-store and online.

The collaborative collection will be available in-store and online on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. BST, alongside the Fall 2022 week 4 drop. The collection will be available on brand's official e-commerce site at 12 p.m. CEST and 8 a.m. PDT in the United States and Europe, respectively.

It will then be released internationally on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. JST at Japan's in-store and website. For those who are unfamiliar with Aesthetics, it was a skate brand that rose to prominence in the early 2000s, thanks in part to its iconic video Ryde or Die Vol. 1.

