Where to buy Palace x Jimmy'z SS22 collection? Release date and more details explored

For the newest collaboration, the London-based skateboarding label, Palace, is now collaborating with the Los Angeles surf brand, Jimmy'z, for a summer spring 2022 collection. The collection, dubbed Surf Meets Skate, consists of an apparel line of tees, shorts, button-up shirts, and bomber jackets.

Fresh off its collaboration with Adidas for a nature-inspired collection in the English countryside on May 20, 2022, the skateboarding label is now hitting the beaches of Malibu for its newest collection, dubbed Surf Meet Skate. The Surf Meets Skate collection is slated to be released on Palace's official e-commerce site on June 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. EDT.

More about the upcoming Palace x Jimmy'z Surf Meets Skate collection

Upcoming Palace x Jimmy'z Surf Meets Skate collection (Image via @palaceskateboards / Instagram)

The skating label, Palace, has an extensive list of collaborations with brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Stella Artois, Calvin Klein, Mercedes AMG, and more. The never-ending list has produced numerous collections suitable for wardrobe staples. Palace has partnered with LA cult brand Jimmy'z to add to fans' summer wardrobe assortment.

Jimmy'z, which was founded by Jimmy Gangzer in 1984, is known for its high-quality easy-to-wear shorts, highlighted by the detailing of its signature velcro side closure.

Building upon the surfing label's history, a similar collaborative shorts accentuating crocodile skin pattern design has been added to the offering in the upcoming collection. Other than shorts, the capsule also includes short sleeve shirts with an over-all eye print graphic, a set of short and long sleeve tees, and a cotton bomber jackey with co-branding details in a graphic form on the rear.

The capsule is covered in a summer-ready color palette of tones such as white, mint, and pastel pink. The campaign for Palace x Jimmy'z SS22 imagery is shot by Jerry Hsu, who himself is a former professional skateboarder and the founder of the skate brand, Sci-Fi Fantasy.

The Jimmy'z label was formed in 1984 by the surfer and painter Jim Ganzer. During the late 1980s, the label became a cornerstone for other surfers. It followed an idyllic Malibu Beach aesthetic across its clothing option, and was often sported by famous artists, skaters, surfers, musicians, and an array of other subcultures, thus, making it a label that goes well with the Palace ethos.

After a small hiatus in the late nineties, the brand relaunched in late 2011, and continues to serve pieces for its mainline colorful range of everyday apparel to this day.

The collection is slated to be released on Friday, June 3, 2022, on the official e-commerce site and in-store at Palace. The timings will differ according to the country and time-zones such as in the U.K. the collection will be launched at 11 a.m. BST, in EU the collection will be launched at 12 p.m. CEST, in the U.S. the collection will launch at 11 a.m. EDT in New York and 8 a.m. PDT in Los Angeles.

The collection will see a later release in Japan in-store and online on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. JST. Additionally, the collection will be launched on the label's official WeChat account on June 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. CST.

The Palace x Jimmy'z collection is a part of the London skateboarding label's summer 2022 collection, and will be accompanied by the fifth installment of the companies' individual collection for the same. The summer 2022 collection is a vast collection that includes a collection of apparel, footwear, flags, homeware, and, as usual, a Rubik's cube.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far