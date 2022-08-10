Where to buy the Palace x Starter collection? Release date and more explored

For its newest collaborative venture, the London-based skateboarding label, Palace, is collaborating with the David Beckerman-founded label, Starter, for a Fall 2022 collection. The collection, dubbed Palace Starter, consists of an apparel collection offering jackets, tees, and caps.

Fresh off its collaboration with the German sportswear giant, Adidas for the Fall 2022 collection, which was launched on August 5, 2022, the skateboarding label is now diving deep into the sports culture by collaborating with the American sportswear label, Starter.

The collaborative collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Palace on August 12, 2022, at 11 am EDT.

More about the upcoming sporty streetwear collection from Palace x Starter collaboration

Upcoming sporty streetwear collection from Palace x Starter collaboration (Image via Sportskeeda)

The dynamic duo is collaborating to commemorate the 50th year anniversary of Starter as an American sportswear brand. The two will be offering a sporty streetwear collection for the Fall 2022 season.

In celebration, the collection will be centered around NFL-inspired styles that synergize with skate-ready and oversized clothing. The collaborative collection highlights include jackets and tees that are clad in a black, white, and turquoise color palette.

The first and foremost of the collection is baggy football jersey tees, which will be available in four colorways. The baggy football jersey features customized Palace branding across the chest and the iconic Starter logo with a "star" graphic. The co-branded logo of both labels can be seen over the left side, in the south.

The second offering on the list is a nylon warm-up pullover jacket, which is clad in a black base with multiple turquoise accents over it. The jacket features a "Palace" branding on the front and the moniker "P" lettering on the rear. Multiple linear details are added in gray.

The collaborative piece also includes a black breakaway jacket, which looks like a foldable popover jacket. Similar to before, the popover features many co-branded details present all over the jacket.

The fourth item offered to the fans through the collection is a hoodie, which features instantly recognizable co-branded logos. The hood of the hoodie is clad in a gray color to give a contrasting shade with the black base of the front and rear.

Rounding off the collection is the snapback caps, which will be available for purchase in three colors. The three snapback caps come clad in black / gray, gray / turquoise, and gray / black colorways.

The apparel line is accompanied by the newly released skate video-inspired campaign clip, which showcases a vintage clip of a young boy skating through the city, clad in the collaborative offerings.

The instantly recognizable logo of both brands can be seen in the newly released campaign clip.

The collaborative collection is slated to be launched both on the official e-commerce site and in-store of Palace, starting August 12, 2022, at 11 am EDT in the USA.

The collection will be launched in select US stores, including New York and Los Angeles stores at 11 am EDT / PDT. The collection will be released exclusively on the website in Europe at 12 noon CEST. Internationally, the collection will be launched in Japan and on WeChat on August 13, 2022, at 11 am JST.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta