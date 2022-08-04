Luxury brand Charles & Keith kick off the Fall 2022 campaign by announcing ITZY as their global brand ambassadors

Singaporean luxury brand Charles & Keith recently announced the K-pop girl group ITZY as their global brand ambassador. The K-pop group, comprising members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, is known for their chart-topping singles like Wannabe and Icy. The decision aligned with K-pop's rising popularity amongst the youth, especially GenZ.

The K-pop industry's style led several brands to join the bandwagon of announcing K-pop groups or popular K-pop idols as their global faces. In 2019, the girl group was invited to attend the Louis Vuitton SS20 fashion show and fronted MAC Cosmetics' campaign LOVE AT FIRST SWIPE.

Later in their career, the group partnered with Burberry, attending several local events and starring in magazine pictorials. They have also endorsed Adidas and collaborated with H&M to launch their collections. In 2021, the girls became Maybelline New York's global spokesmodels.

ITZY spearheaded Charles & Keith's Fall 2022 campaign dressed in the luxury brand's outfits and holding their patent Lulu bags and shoes.

The brand announced the news on social media on 2nd August, warmly welcoming the girls to their family. It led to excitement amongst the group's fandom MIDZY who proudly shared the news on social media and congratulated the girls on their new feat.

The K-pop girl group has been appointed as the new global brand ambassador of Charles & Keith, joining fellow South Korean celebrity Krystal Jung.

The K-pop group members showed their elegant sides for their first Charles & Keith campaign captured by Kim Hee-jun, featuring the brand's Fall 2022 collection. Looking sharp in their city-chic outfits, the girls channeled their inner supermodels while flaunting the glossy Lulu bags and shoes in timeless hues like black, white, red, and deep green.

ITZY said, "We are honored to be welcomed as a Global Ambassador. We are excited to see the unique chemistry of ITZY and Charles & Keith and a new side of us. Please look forward to various collaborations in the future!" #ITZY Appointed as New Global Brand AmbassadorITZY said, "We are honored to be welcomed as a Global Ambassador. We are excited to see the unique chemistry of ITZY and Charles & Keith and a new side of us. Please look forward to various collaborations in the future!" #ITZY Appointed as New Global Brand AmbassadorITZY said, "We are honored to be welcomed as a Global Ambassador. We are excited to see the unique chemistry of ITZY and Charles & Keith and a new side of us. Please look forward to various collaborations in the future!" https://t.co/WIN5DVjs9C

In a statement, the Singapore fashion brand described the K-pop group as,

“arbiters of fashion” who “constantly empower their fans to express themselves and live boldly with an authentic and unapologetic spirit.”

The brand's CEO Keith Wong said,

"We could not be more thrilled to have ITZY join the Charles & Keith family as the newest face of our brand."

She also added that,

"As the voice of a new generation, the ITZY girls aren’t afraid to be true to themselves, and that’s what makes them the perfect addition to our family".

The girls expressed their excitement at becoming part of the Charles and Keith family.

"It’s an honour to be introduced as the new global brand ambassadors of Charles & Keith! We’re so excited for this new relationship as we’ll be able to show our unique chemistry, and the many new sides of ITZY with the brand."

The K-pop group made a comeback in 2022 with their new mini album CHECKMATE. The album's single SNEAKERS received massive reception, climbing Billboard's main chart to rank 8th on the Billboard 200.

The five-member K-pop girl group first debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2019. The group made a splash in the K-Pop scene with their debut DALLA DALLA.

