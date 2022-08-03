Fans can't get over Stray Kids' Bang Chan and ITZY's Ryujin's chaotic interactions at the ISAC

Stray Kids' Bang Chan and ITZY's Ryujin had the most wholesome interaction at the ISAC 2022 (Idol Star Athletics Championships), and fans can't seem to get over it. The JYP idols were spotted at the ISAC playing pranks on each other and having the time of their lives.

ITZY's Ryujin, who seemed to be in a particularly mischievous mood, successfully pushed an unsuspecting Bang Chan to the ground while the latter was watching the Archery competition. The Stray Kids' leader made sure to get his revenge on Ryujin as well.

The video of the two idol's shenanigans has gone viral and has over 1 million views.

Ryujin and Bang Chan's Tom & Jerry chemistry goes viral amongst fans.

It is common knowledge that Stray Kids' Bang Chan and ITZY's Ryujin have been close friends for a long time. Their friendship started from their trainee days, and their hilarious interactions have been a hot topic amongst fans.

The duo stole the spotlight at ISAC with their playful chemistry as both idols were seen playing pranks on each other.

ISAC returned this year with a total of 38 K-pop groups as participants. The star-studded line-up included IVE, NMIXX, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes, ATEEZ, NCT, Stray Kids, and others.

The variety show is the perfect opportunity for idols to showcase their athletic side, and at the same time, have some chaotic interactions with members of other groups. Fans too, love seeing the fun dynamics between different group members.

During this year's ISAC, ITZY's Ryujin seemed to have a particularly playful temperament. The idol even trended on Twitter for her shenanigans. What's more iconic is that Ryujin did not even participate in any of the events at this year's Championship.

Prankster inside and outside of ITZY.

Prankster inside and outside of ITZY.

Menace at ISAC. Shin Ryujin.

The ITZY star was everywhere. Whether it was teaching Stray Kids' Hyunjin the choreography for Sneakers, dancing for NMIXX, or entertaining fans with a quick performance of her Studio Choom duet with Yeji on Break My Heart Myself, she ensured fans had a gala time seeing her be her happy self.

Fans' favorite part of her ISAC trip, however, happened to be when the camera caught Ryujin casually walking past an unsuspecting Bang Chan at the archery competition and playfully knocking him down while he was down on his knees.

Stray Kids' talented leader was not one to admit defeat. He too managed to get his revenge by skillfully untying Ryujin's shoelaces while she sat next to him right before the JYP group photo.

Ryujin , memorable provoke each other friendship of isac 2022.

Bang Chan with friend in isac 2022 part 4.

Ryujin , memorable provoke each other friendship of isac 2022.

Fans had a field day laughing at Ryujin, who reacted by pinching Bang Chan's arm and sulking at his victory.

Ryujin and bang chan are like real siblings

ryujin pinching his arm lol

ITZY is a K-pop girl group under JYP Entertainment and recently had their comeback CHECKMATE. They smashed their own records by nearly doubling their first-week album sales at 472,394 copies sold.

Stray Kids is a K-pop boy group under JYP Entertainment, who are also very successful. Their 2022 comeback album ODDINARY was the first, and so far, the only K-pop album to have spent four consecutive weeks on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart.

