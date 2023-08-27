New Balance x Ganni's second collaboration: Where to get, price, release date, and details explored 

Another most awaited collaboration from Ganni and New Balance has finally hit the market. This is the second season of the collaboration between the two brands, and this iteration falls on the New Balance RC30 and 1906 R models.

The collection first appeared on the runway of Copenhagen Fashion Week 2024 on August 10, and the two brands celebrated the success at the closing party of the Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The Boston-based brand wanted to build a strong collaborative bond with the luxe designer brand Ganni. Through this launch, NB celebrated the creativity of the designers of Ganni and presented three unique designs to their customers.

The designers chose yellow and white uppers to show their creative caliber in the 1906 R model, whereas, on the R30 model, Danish designers kept things simple in black and yellow shades.

On August 16, Ganni launched the sneakers on their websites, whereas New Balance came up with the 1906 R iteration on their website on August 18.

New Balance X Ganni brings the Egret and optimistic blazing yellow colorways in the new collection

Ganni's models walked on the Copenhagen Fashion Week 2024 runway wearing the NB 1906 R iteration paired with transparent black and white socks. For exuberance, the designers added the stone patchwork on the laces, and the collaboration was celebrated at Apollo Bar with Armaan Nafeei's music.

Behind this collaboration, New Balance highlighted three basic aims - 'Commitment to creativity, ' Responsibility' and 'Passion for pushing boundaries, which are thoroughly aligned with the Danish brand Ganni, and the collaboration was based on it.

Regarding this collaboration, the marketing manager of NB, Lauren Fitzsimmons, commented,

"At New Balance, our teams couldn’t be more excited to be working on another project with GANNI; our brands share an organic connection and a vision of fearless creativity. Our second collaboration has a similar boldness to our first but tells a completely new story. We can’t wait for consumers to get a taste of this next iteration!"

The second counterpart of the collaboration, Ganni's creative director Ditte Reffstrup replied,

“We are so hyped to be launching our second collaboration with the New Balance team. Honestly, we have had so much fun working on this, there is such a creative synergy between us and a lot of mutual respect for what we both bring to the table. Collaboration is such a source of energy for me, I love working with people and finding new creative heights together. I can’t wait to go dancing in these!”

The collection comprises three sneakers from the R30 trainer model and the 1906 R. In the R30 model, the designers painted yellow and black partly on the upper, where the signature N logo is etched in an alternative color. The 1906 R iteration dropped in two colorways- Egret and optimistic blazing yellow. In this iteration, the N logo is glued in a cut-out pattern.

Further details on New Balance x Ganni's second collaboration

For the billboard campaign, Brooklyn-based cartoonist Suerynn Lee drew some chirpy moments, which took inspiration from the luxury brand Ganni creative director Ditte Reffstrup and NB ambassador Coco Gauff. However, the billboards will be displayed in London, New York, and Copenhagen cities.

In 2022, these two brands teamed up for the first time and launched an eco-friendly collection in two sober colorways. Ganni has been selling the new launch at their selected stores and websites since August 16, whereas New Balance launched only the 1906 iteration. The suggested retail price is $170.