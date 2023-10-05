The shoe trends of the fashion week SS24 blended the elements from the archives with contemporary innovations. While fashion houses displayed their sartorial experiments through innovative outfits, the footwear world aligned with them by showcasing the fusion of cutting-edge design and timeless fashion.

Throughout the fashion landscape ranging from the bustling streets of the fashion capitals to the prestigious runways, fashion influencers, guests, and buyers flaunted their best footwear. While some prioritized high elegance by wearing classic footwear, some stuck to comfort. AVAVAV's noteworthy 'No Shape Shoe' stood out among the avant-garde designs.

So, here are the five best shoe trends of the fashion month that one might adopt for the upcoming seasons.

From Gucci's Loafers to Nike Sneakers: 5 best shoe trends from Fashion Week SS24

1) Balletcore flats

From the streets of Copenhagen to Paris runways, balletcore flats have dominated the footwear realm in recent months.

The basic ballet flats exuded elegance at the front rows of the fashion event, the designers also embarked on their experiments on balletcore footwear on the runways.

During New York Fashion Week, Phillip Lim introduced lilac Mary Jane shoes featuring a transparent silhouette. Paying tribute to New York City and Chinatown, the designer rejuvenated the Chinese mesh slippers with patent leather lining reminiscent of the balletcore flats.

Tory Burch, mostly renowned for her expertise in ballet shoes, combined ballet pumps, and flat shoes as a display of her innovation. Infusing the covered toes, Tory incorporated the strategic cut-outs and metallic buckles together.

2) Mules

The fashion weeks witnessed the mules with kitten heels as the prominent shoe trends in the fashion landscape. During Milan Fashion Week, Prada muses walked effortlessly in the heel mules featuring in colorful satin silhouette. With the addition of the square toes and triangular heels, the designers crafted a geometrical aesthetics to these mules.

Meanwhile, Dries Van Noten not only showcased the T-strap pumps but also adorned mules with some embellishments while experimenting with pearls and glazzy silhouettes, on the Parisian runways. To instigate the mule shoe trends, Mathieu Blazy, the creative director of Bottega Veneta, showcased his innovations with a pair of raffia mules with open-toe and wide heels.

3) Flip flops

Slightly discarding the conventional concept of Flipflop, the designers redefined the footwear, setting the stage for the latest shoe trends. Traditionally associated with a comfortable rubber sole with two straps, flip flops are deemed as the more suitable beachwear.

The Copenhagen street fashion, however, adopted this footwear irrespective of the outfits. Some guests and models were seen pairing the flip flops with knee-length pants while some paired them with blazers to keep it casual.

During the fashion months, Staud, Burberry, and Sandy Liang introduced them on the runway where models showcased the flip-flop shoe trends.

4) Loafers

Loafers were the most prevalent footwear in street fashion. Jamie Haller, the shoe designer, predicted the loafers as one of the prominent shoe trends in 2024 analysing the celebrity appearances in the fashion events.

Emily Ratajswoki attended a fashion event wearing a loafer, which instigated the shoe trends. Also, Kendle Jenner, a global fashion icon, propelled this trend and added fuel by elegantly sporting a pair of loafers.

The influence of loafers extended beyond street fashion, making a notable presence on the runways of Milan, forecasting their prominence in upcoming shoe trends.

Sabato De Sarno, the creative director of Gucci, unearthed 1953 loafers from the fashion house's archives and infused a modern touch by incorporating a 4-inch platform, redefining this classic piece.

5) Sneakers

The fashion month displayed a humongous shift in footwear trends as guests and fashion muses prioritized comfort over pain-stricken feet, prominently showcasing sneakers as the latest shoe trend.

Some recent collections from Nike’s dunk series displayed a surge of the sneaker trends on the streets of fashion capitals while Puma x Fenty’s metallic silhouettes prominently flaunted the comfort and style.

The notable collaboration between Nike and the British designer Martine Rose on the soccer boot garnered special attention with its vibrant neon green and orange color combination. Another noteworthy collaboration featured the iteration of Adidas Samba in conjunction with Wales Bonner, resulting in uniquely designed sneakers.

When it comes to shoe trends, the Fashion Week SS24 seems like a great journey. The revamp of the quintessential shoes with modern color schemes was quite visible while innovation stunned fashion enthusiasts.