8 best luxury eyewear brands of all time

Luxury eyewear brands exist to provide much-needed optical accessories that are suave, and coolly framed with aesthetically pleasing lenses. Eyewear is an important fashion accessory and elevates one's fashion from ordinary to eye-catching. Some are specially crafted to correct an eye defect and to block UltraViolet rays. They also enhance facial features and complement whatever vibe the wearer chooses-- nerdy, cool, or mysterious.

Eyewear brands like Tom Ford, Gucci, Ray-Ban, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana, have maintained a steady release of eyewear that not only pushes the boundaries of the conventional but enhances the wearer's features by giving them a smooth and sophisticated look.

Ray-Ban and 7 other best luxury eyewear brands that have stood the test of time

1. Ray-Ban

The American eyewear brand was created in 1936 and has since then, produced a variety of luxury and medically-approved eyewear, remaining at the frontier of the industry. The brand's popular products include the Aviator sunglasses, which use Kalichrome lenses to sharpen images by filtering out blue light, and the Wayfarer.

2. Micheal Kors

The eponymous American brand, Micheal Kors is renowned for its finely crafted and luxury eyewear— gathering a massive following due to the level of craftsmanship incorporated into its creations.

They also offer an impressive range of prescription eyewear with sleek and lightweight frames, giving the designs a modernized and fashionable look. The brand's signature shades like the San Marino, Kona, Waikiki, and Mallorca have become wardrobe staples with a strong influence on pop culture.

3. Tom Ford

Another eponymous fashion brand with an impressive resume, Tom Ford is synonymous with quality and never-before-seen products. The brand's eyewear range exemplifies the designer's approach to fusing fashion and function. Its Whitney glasses have been spotted on celebrities and style icons including Angelina Jolie and Gwen Stefani.

4. Burberry

Known for its distinctive tartan and eye-catching trench coats, the Italian brand infuses this signature design into its eyewear collection. Burberry's glasses and shades are timeless, imbibing the brand's elegance with functionality.

Celebrities like Tems and Missy Elliot have made the luxury eyewear brand their go-to for distinct and bold designs.

5. Dolce & Gabbana

The luxury brand offers a wide selection of eyewear that ranges from coolly understated to flashy and bold pieces. Since 1985, the Italian brand has provided eyewear options for men and women.

With popular silhouettes like the DG 6146 and the DG2272, the brand has established that it is a luxury eyewear brand to be reckoned with.

6. Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani creates eyewear that is the epitome of modern sophistication. The brand's creations embody attention to detail, refined craftsmanship, and clean lines.

Established in 1975, the eponymous fashion label has grown its empire to include popular eyewear silhouettes like the Armani Exchange and the Emporio Armani glasses. The luxury eyewear brand's products are sure to make the wearer stand out.

7. Versace

Founded in 1978, the Italian luxury fashion house has stood the test of time and premium quality. The luxury eyewear brand boasts an array of sunglasses and eyeglass frames that emanate the Versace glamour, featuring geometric shades made from Greca hardware, gold-tone metal rims, and even Medusa elements.

The brand's popular eyewear designs like the Green Fluo, Transparent Pink, and Shield Sunglasses have been spotted on Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jack Harlow.

8. Prada

The quintessential fashion house isn't only known for iconic shoes and bags, they have also established itself as a leading brand in the eyewear scene. The brand's luxury sunglasses and prescription eyeglasses offer good value for money as they are made using quality materials, crafted with attention to detail and second-to-none craftsmanship.

Popular designs like the Prada Linea Rosa, Prada Disguise, and the Prada Cinema Evolution are solid proof that Prada eyewear products are the benchmark for quality and luxury.

Luxury eyewear brands have bridged the gap between fashion and function, providing consumers with rare and precious models that are not only revolutionary but reflect their rich history of meticulous craftsmanship. Their products last for a long time, are fashionable, and offer comfort and durability.