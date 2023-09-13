Actress Vanessa Hudgens quickly garnered attention as she arrived at the Michael Kors Collection’s NYFW runway show in a monochrome autumn ensemble. Hudgens wore a camel-colored jumper dress with a cape to match.

A striking Gloria Crocodile Embossed Leather Belt and matching Christie Mini Crocodile Embossed Leather Envelope Bag, worn with suede, knee-high heeled boots, completed Hudgens' neautral ensemble.

Though Hudgens referred to herself as a "butterscotch babe," fans compared her outfit to Star Wars costumes.

One fan wrote: "You look like a Jedi Master," while the other commented: "Princess Leah kind of vibe."

"Wow! Why is this giving me star wars super sexy babe vibes? Lol"

"She is a fall queen 👸🏻🍂🍁

"Linda ❤️❤️❤️❤️

"Star wars time :)"

"A perfect tan ✨ at the Spring/Summer 2024 Michael Kors Collection runway show. #MichaelKorsCollection #NYFW Photographed by @EmilioMadrid"

Hudgens is well-known in the fashion industry. The actress frequently appears on the red carpet, where her designer attire has been known to draw attention and generate headlines.

Hudgens enjoys embracing risky fashion choices, so her NYFW fall-inspired outfit was the ideal match.

Vanessa Hudgens speaks about her witchcraft experience

According to aceshowbiz.com, Vanessa Hudgens, who is engaged to MLB player Cole Tucker, claimed that she had asked the universe for everything in both her personal and professional lives. Hudgens, who features in the new documentary "Dead Hot: Season of the Witch," said:

"I kinda wanted to figure out who they [the demons] were specifically so I can be more intimate with them, and I definitely got that. I mean, I've always said that the only way to heal ancestral trauma is to shine a light on it, and witchcraft has been painted as this demonic thing through film for years."

In 2020, Tucker, who is currently with the Colorado Rockies, began dating Vanessa Hudgens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two met while participating in an online meditation course. Hudgens announced their engagement in an Instagram post in February of this year.