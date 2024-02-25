"We will wait patiently": Fans stoked as BLACKPINK's Rosé asks them to wait for agency announcement and teases potential fanmeeting

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently teased what she has planned for fans in 2024, as she asked fans to wait for an official label announcement. When asked about the possibility of a fan meeting this year, the idol stated that it is on the cards. On February 25, the singer was at the Incheon International Airport, on her way to attend the Paris Fashion Week, when she made the declaration.

User @herstoryRS on X updated fans with what the idol had to say about her plans for establishing her agency.

"Chaeyoung said to wait for the announcement of her agency."

Upon being asked if the fan meeting would be held this year, this was the BLACKPINK member's reply:

"Of course we should do it.”

Despite the news leaving fans excited, they are willing to "wait patiently" for the artist's plans to unfold.

"OH IT FEELS SO GOOD TO ULT A GROUP OF CEOS": Fans ecstatic as BLACKPINK's Rosé updates about her upcoming label announcement

Prior to her trip to Paris, the K-pop sensation interacted with the fans at the airport, and BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) asked her about her plans for the future. As per X user @_youimma, BLACKPINK's Rosé also mentioned she has a fandom name she favors but has not decided on one yet. User @blackpinkbabo translated the former's post and mentioned that the idol said:

"Rosé said she has a favorite fandom name but it’s too hard to decide and since she’s going to use it, she’s considering it in both Korean and English."

User @_youimma further disclosed a conversation with the artist, where they asked her whether fans can also expect a concert, to which the Gone singer had the following to say.

"Wouldn't it be a little early?"

BLACKPINK's Rosé thinks it is a little too early for a concert (via x/_youimma)

Furthermore, on her birthday on February 11, the now 27-year-old songstress left fans stunned with a 20-second snippet of her forthcoming song Vampirehollie. The same was shared as a birthday gift to fans on her Instagram account and featured mellow vocals and music.

BLACKPINK's Rosé further mentioned working hard on something currently as the reason behind keeping a low profile. However, her song teaser came alongside a request, as she asked her fans to suggest a fandom name in return. Rosé is the only remaining member of the Pink Venom group to officially announce her label after the members parted ways as individual artists with long-term agency YG Entertainment.

While Jennie successfully launched her independent company, ODD ATELIER, on December 24, 2023, Lisa also established her management agency, LLOUD, with a bang on February 8 this year. Soon after, on February 21, Jisoo grandly introduced her new label, BLISSOO, worldwide. However, the girls continue to be signed as BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment for group activities.

BLINKs cannot wait to witness the On The Ground crooner's future endeavors. Meanwhile, by supporting her on social media, they are making known their enthusiasm for the idol's plans for establishing an agency and holding a probable fanmeet this year.

What has BLACKPINK's Rosé been up to lately?

Rosé received much praise for her speech on the importance of mental health at the Asia Pacific Economic Leaders Week in San Francisco, which took place in November 2023. At the venue, alongside her, were prominent figures like the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, the First Lady of South Korea, Kim Keon-hee, and the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook.

In more recent news, BLACKPINK's Rosé, who is the face of reputed brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Rimowa, and Tiffany & Co., was the first and only Asian artist to generate over a remarkable $550 million in Earned Media Value (EMV) for brands in the past two years. This further solidifies her position as one of the most influential personalities in the fashion scene today.