Cate Blanchett net worth: Fortune explored as Oscar winner claims she is 'middle-class'

Cate Blanchett has been trending since she made a statement that is getting a lot of attention everywhere. The actress is known for her performances on screen and her net worth currently stands at $95 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Blanchett appeared for an interview with press reporters during the recent Cannes Film Festival and said—

"I'm white, I'm privileged, I'm middle class, and I think one can be accused of having a bit of a white saviour complex."

The Ocean's 8 star was initially speaking on how she felt after collaborating with refugee filmmakers. Cate added that speaking to refugees in a different environment changed her views about the world. Expressing her satisfaction with the same, Blanchett added—

"And I think if you do have a platform, I want to be in dialogue with these people. I've met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspectives."

Cate Blanchett's "middle class" comment was posted on the TikTok page of AP News. While several people praised her for what she said, others reacted negatively considering the overall wealth she owns today. However, Blanchett has yet to clarify the statement from her side.

Cate Blanchett has accumulated a lot of wealth from her successful career: Earnings and other details explored

Also known as Catherine Elise Blanchett, Cate has a long list of films and TV shows under her credits. A majority of those projects received positive reviews and contributed to her earnings and assets, which are worth millions.

CelebrityNetWorth reported that Cate Blanchett's family initially resided at a house in Sydney and it was priced at $7 million. They upgraded a few things inside the property and sold it for $13 million in 2017. Notably, the mansion was listed for $14.7 million in 2015.

The Melbourne, Australia native lost her father at a very young age and began working on acting skills after joining the National Institute of Dramatic Art. While she became a popular face by being selected for various popular projects, Cate made her debut on stage.

Although Cate Blanchett's career took a different turn during the 90s after being cast in films, she continued appearing in plays. She portrayed an extra in the first film, Kaboria, and slowly began playing lead roles.

Among all the critically acclaimed films of her career, she was praised for her work in Elizabeth. The biographical period drama was helmed by Shekhar Kapur and she won an award for Best Actress at the Golden Globe Awards in 1998. It even grossed $82 million at the box office.

Coming to her television career, Blanchett's characters in shows such as Heartland and Mrs. America have won the hearts of the audience. The Blue Jasmine star's filmography even includes titles such as How to Train Your Dragon 2, Nightmare Alley, The New Boy, and more. In 2017, she played Hela in Thor: Ragnarok.

Furthermore, Cate Blanchett has been in the headlines for supporting initiatives such as Climate Project. In 2012, she joined the Australian Conservation Foundation and became a global Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The Notes on a Scandal star's upcoming dark comedy film, Rumors, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. It also features Alicia Vikander in an important role. A release date is yet to be confirmed by the producers.